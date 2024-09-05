Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Georgina Rodriguez photos: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend looks HOT in Oscar de la Renta gown

    Sexy photos: Georgina Rodriguez had a dreamy white princess moment at the 81st Venice International Film Festival red carpet in her stunning white gown by Oscar de la Renta

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 5, 2024, 2:47 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 5, 2024, 2:47 PM IST

    Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, looked stunning on the red carpet at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. The I Am Georgina actor raised the sartorial standard with her glamorous appearance at the event in Italy.

    article_image2

    She was dressed in a distinctive designer gown that perfectly accentuated her sun-kissed complexion and toned form.

    article_image3

    The reality TV star posted photos of herself on the ramp wearing the gorgeous costume while being photographed by a swarm of paparazzi, with the comment "81st Venice International Film Festival" and a white heart emoji.

    article_image4

    Geogrina wore an Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder spotless white gown that day. The outfit had a delicately crinkled drape that suited her like a glove.

    article_image5

    The upper section of the dress featured a corset-like shape that transitioned into open pleats and a flowing train that trailed Georgina down the red carpet.

    article_image6

    The fabric of the garment gave a fluid yet structured look for the gown, which included a thigh-high split for added oomph.

    article_image7

    Georgina's accessories were a stunning white flowery choker necklace with embedded diamonds. She wore matching floral-patterned diamond cocktail rings on both hands, as well as square-shaped studded diamond earrings.

    article_image8

    Georgina arranged her black shoulder-length hair into side-parted unruly waves. Fer Martinez, a cosmetic artist, did her makeup for the day, using Charlotte Tilbury products.

    article_image9

    Georgina completed her oh-so-glam look with a dewy and bronzed base, defined brows, a wash of sparkling rose eyeshadow on her lids, va-va-voom lashes, sculpted, reddened cheeks, a highlighted nose bridge, and a delicious nude-brown lip colour.

    article_image10

    Georgina Rodriguez attends the "Diva E Donna" Prize red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

