Georgina Rodriguez photos: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend looks HOT in Oscar de la Renta gown

Sexy photos: Georgina Rodriguez had a dreamy white princess moment at the 81st Venice International Film Festival red carpet in her stunning white gown by Oscar de la Renta

Georgina Rodriguez, Cristiano Ronaldo's partner, looked stunning on the red carpet at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. The I Am Georgina actor raised the sartorial standard with her glamorous appearance at the event in Italy.

She was dressed in a distinctive designer gown that perfectly accentuated her sun-kissed complexion and toned form.

The reality TV star posted photos of herself on the ramp wearing the gorgeous costume while being photographed by a swarm of paparazzi, with the comment "81st Venice International Film Festival" and a white heart emoji.

Geogrina wore an Oscar de la Renta off-the-shoulder spotless white gown that day. The outfit had a delicately crinkled drape that suited her like a glove.

The upper section of the dress featured a corset-like shape that transitioned into open pleats and a flowing train that trailed Georgina down the red carpet.

The fabric of the garment gave a fluid yet structured look for the gown, which included a thigh-high split for added oomph.

Georgina's accessories were a stunning white flowery choker necklace with embedded diamonds. She wore matching floral-patterned diamond cocktail rings on both hands, as well as square-shaped studded diamond earrings.

Georgina arranged her black shoulder-length hair into side-parted unruly waves. Fer Martinez, a cosmetic artist, did her makeup for the day, using Charlotte Tilbury products.

Georgina completed her oh-so-glam look with a dewy and bronzed base, defined brows, a wash of sparkling rose eyeshadow on her lids, va-va-voom lashes, sculpted, reddened cheeks, a highlighted nose bridge, and a delicious nude-brown lip colour.

Georgina Rodriguez attends the "Diva E Donna" Prize red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival on September 03, 2024 in Venice, Italy.

Latest Videos