From Vijay 69 to Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's film gets its title

The first look poster of Thalapathy 69, Vijay's final film directed by H. Vinoth, has been released.

Thalapathy 69 First Look

Vijay, the box office king of Tamil cinema, continues to deliver hits. His latest film, KOD, was the highest-grossing film of last year. Following its success, Thalapathy 69, directed by H. Vinoth, is currently in production. This will be Vijay's last film before his retirement from cinema.

H Vinoth and Vijay

Pooja Hegde, who previously starred with Vijay in Beast, is the female lead. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays the antagonist. The film also features a star-studded cast including Mamitha Baiju and DJ Arunachalam. Anirudh is composing the music, and KVN Productions is producing the film on a grand scale.

Thalapathy 69 Movie Team

With a strong technical crew including Sathyan Sooryan (cinematography), Anal Arasu (stunts), Pradeep E Ragav (editing), and Selvakumar (art direction), Thalapathy 69 is progressing rapidly. The film is slated for release in October this year. After this film, Vijay plans to enter politics.

Jana Nayagan Title Reveal

The title and first look poster of Thalapathy 69 were released on Republic Day. The film is titled Jana Nayagan. The poster shows Vijay taking a selfie with a crowd of people behind him. Vijay is reportedly playing an army officer. The poster doesn't mention a release date.

