From Vijay 69 to Jana Nayagan: Thalapathy Vijay's film gets its title

The first look poster of Thalapathy 69, Vijay's final film directed by H. Vinoth, has been released.

article_image1
Thalapathy 69 First Look

Vijay, the box office king of Tamil cinema, continues to deliver hits. His latest film, KOD, was the highest-grossing film of last year. Following its success, Thalapathy 69, directed by H. Vinoth, is currently in production. This will be Vijay's last film before his retirement from cinema.

article_image2

H Vinoth and Vijay

Pooja Hegde, who previously starred with Vijay in Beast, is the female lead. Bollywood actor Bobby Deol plays the antagonist. The film also features a star-studded cast including Mamitha Baiju and DJ Arunachalam. Anirudh is composing the music, and KVN Productions is producing the film on a grand scale.

article_image3

Thalapathy 69 Movie Team

With a strong technical crew including Sathyan Sooryan (cinematography), Anal Arasu (stunts), Pradeep E Ragav (editing), and Selvakumar (art direction), Thalapathy 69 is progressing rapidly. The film is slated for release in October this year. After this film, Vijay plans to enter politics.

article_image4

Jana Nayagan Title Reveal

The title and first look poster of Thalapathy 69 were released on Republic Day. The film is titled Jana Nayagan. The poster shows Vijay taking a selfie with a crowd of people behind him. Vijay is reportedly playing an army officer. The poster doesn't mention a release date.

