Farhan Akhtar Birthday: 5 shades of Farhan that make him Bollywood’s all-rounder

On the 48th birthday of Farhan Akhtar, presenting to you are five hats that Farhan professional dons which make him Bollywood's one of the favourite all-rounders.

Image: Farhan Akhtar/Instagram

Farhan Akhtar has turned 48 years old on Sunday, January 09. Farhan is the son of Bollywood’s renowned lyricist and writer Javed Akhtar and his first wife, Honey Irani. Farhan also has a sibling, Zoya Akhtar, who like him, is also a filmmaker. From being a film director to an actor and more, Farhan proudly wears different hats. As he turns 48, here are five roles that Farhan has not just been performing but has also very well been acing them.

Farhan as the director: From Lakshya to remake of Don, Farhan Akhtar has well established himself as a director. His best project as a director, so far, is ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ which went on to become a cult movie. Starring Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Khanna, this movie based on friendship, was way ahead of its time. It also popularised two things – a road trip with best friends and a vacation in Goa.

Co-owner at Excel Entertainment: Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are co-founders of ‘Excel Entertainment’ a production house. The company was founded by Farhan and Ritesh in the year 1999. Excel Entertainment has backed several superhot films. In fact, the production house is also co-producing Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming all-girls film featuring Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. His production house is also in plans to co-produce a documentary on ‘Salim-Javed’.

The marvellous actor: Farhan Akhtar has proved his mantle in acting with films such as Rock On, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Toofan, Sky Is Pink and many more.

A playback singer: There is literally nothing that Farhan Akhtar cannot do. After proving himself as a director, producer, writer and actor, Farhan established himself as a singer too. Farhan has sung quite a few songs in the film industry, one alongside actor Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from films, he also does live-in concerts. ALSO READ: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar to marry in March? Here's what we know

