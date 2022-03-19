Pictures: Deepika Padukone's bikini shots from Pathaan sets in Spain leaked

Leaked pictures of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Pathaan goes viral; actress is seen flaunting her toned body in a bikini

Pathaan is making headlines in a big way. Since the last two days, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's pictures from the sets of Pathaan are leaked online from Spain. We'd seen pictures of Deepika wearing a neon monokini.



Shah Rukh Khan was also seen shirtless in one of the pictures leaked on social media. Last week, Deepika had shared the teaser of Pathaan on Instagram as she and John introduced Shah Rukh's character in his comeback film.

Deepika was seen in a black and white patterned bikini with many gold embellishments in the new photos.



Deepika Padukone's hotness metre is at an all-time high, and the actress appears to be in terrific form.

Deepika Padukone was seen flaunting her perfect toned body under the Sun in a bikini. The Piku actress rocked the bikini look.

Pathaan is nearing the end of its schedule in Spain. Siddharth Anand directs the film and is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023.