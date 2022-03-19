Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pictures: Deepika Padukone's bikini shots from Pathaan sets in Spain leaked

    First Published Mar 19, 2022, 3:18 PM IST

    Leaked pictures of Deepika Padukone from the sets of Pathaan goes viral; actress is seen flaunting her toned body in a bikini

    Pathaan is making headlines in a big way. Since the last two days, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's pictures from the sets of Pathaan are leaked online from Spain. We'd seen pictures of Deepika wearing a neon monokini. 
     

    Shah Rukh Khan was also seen shirtless in one of the pictures leaked on social media. Last week, Deepika had shared the teaser of Pathaan on Instagram as she and John introduced Shah Rukh's character in his comeback film. 

    Deepika was seen in a black and white patterned bikini with many gold embellishments in the new photos. 
     

    Deepika Padukone's hotness metre is at an all-time high, and the actress appears to be in terrific form.

    Deepika Padukone was seen flaunting her perfect toned body under the Sun in a bikini. The Piku actress rocked the bikini look.

    Pathaan is nearing the end of its schedule in Spain. Siddharth Anand directs the film and is set to hit the screens on January 25, 2023. Also Read: Why is Malaika Arora in New York? Check out her latest pictures

    The announcement of the film release date was made earlier this month. The film also features John Abraham. John and his wife Priya Runchal have also flown down to Spain for the last leg of the shoot. Also Read: All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur RCB

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur

    BTS Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery RCB

    BTS: Jin in hospital, undergoes surgery; fans wish him speedy recovery

    All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery RCB

    All is not well with Prabhas; Radhe Shyam star in Barcelona, undergoes a surgery

    Good news for Salman Khan Chiranjeevi fans Godfather action scenes not to be missed RCB

    Good news for Salman Khan, Chiranjeevi’s fans; Godfather's action scenes not to be missed

    James Here is how Puneeth Rajkumar fans showered love for the film ycb

    James: Here’s how Puneeth Rajkumar’s fans showered love for the film

    Recent Stories

    How to update bank account details in EPF account

    How to update bank account details in EPF account

    Holika Dahan turns tragic, man stabs self to death in Madhya Pradesh-dnm

    Holika Dahan turns tragic, man stabs self to death in Madhya Pradesh

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur RCB

    Priyanka Chopra's Rolls-Royce Ghost is now owned by Bengaluru entrepreneur

    Meet Vini Raman, RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's Indian-origin wife snt

    Meet Vini Raman, RCB all-rounder Glenn Maxwell's Indian-origin wife

    Rejuvenation of 13 major rivers: Govt thanks Sadhguru for proposals

    Rejuvenation of 13 major rivers: Govt thanks Sadhguru for proposals

    Recent Videos

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts - ycb

    Indian student Naveen's family relieved after news of his body reaching India, thanks PM for efforts

    Video Icon
    Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK RCB

    Video: Bhavana gets standing ovation as Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurates 26th IIFK

    Video Icon
    Horrific accident claims several college students' lives in Karnataka-dnm

    Horrific accident claims 8 college students’ lives in Karnataka

    Video Icon
    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice ycb

    James review: Puneeth Rajkumar's fans get emotional as they miss his voice

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2021-22 Frustrated with semi-final loss says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando snt

    ISL 2021-22: Frustrated with semi-final loss, says ATKMB's Juan Ferrando

    Video Icon