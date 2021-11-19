  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: 7 things you may not know about the SOTY 2 actress

    First Published Nov 19, 2021, 9:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    The ‘Tadap’ actress, Tara Sutaria celebrates her birthday on Friday, November 19. On her special day, we bring you some lesser-known facts about Tara who may soon tie the knot with beau Aadar Jain. 
     

    Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: 7 things you may not know about the SOTY 2 actress drb

    Even before Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production’s ‘Student of the Year 2’, Tara was not new to the camera. It is a rather unknown fact that the first time Tara faced the camera was on the sets of Sony TV’s ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi karega’. Tara was a contestant on the reality show that was aired in the year 2009.

    Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: 7 things you may not know about the SOTY 2 actress drb

    The reality show was not the only platform where Tara Sutaria appeared in front f the camera. Interestingly, Tara was a part of a Disney movie! She was acted in Disney's Indian adaption of 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' called ' The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir'. Tara was also a part of 'Oye Jassie'. But did you know that she started her career as a VJ with 'Big Bada Boom'? Well, now you know it!

    Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: 7 things you may not know about the SOTY 2 actress drb

    Very few people are aware of the fact that Tara Sutaria has a twin sister, Pia Sutaria. Even though Pia is a camera-shy person, completely opposite to her sister, she is equally talented. Pai is a trained ballet dancer and knows her moved pretty well. In fact, Pia also went ahead in representing India at several beauty pageants as a model. Here’s wishing the twin sisters a very happy birthday from our side.

    Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: 7 things you may not know about the SOTY 2 actress drb

    Similar to her twinnie, Tara Sutaria is also a professionally trained ballet dancer. Tara underwent ballet dancing training at the school of Western Dance and Classical Ballet, United Kingdom, the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, and the Royal Academy of Dance.

    Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: 7 things you may not know about the SOTY 2 actress drb

    Among the many actresses who got shortlisted to play the role of ‘Jasmine’ in ‘Alladin’, helmed by Guy Ritchie, Tara Sutaria was one of the actresses. However, later the role went to Naomi Scott who charmed everyone with her acting skills.

    Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: 7 things you may not know about the SOTY 2 actress drb

    Not just acting and dancing, Tara Sutaria also wears the hat of a singer! Tara’s melodious voice is something that we are absolutely a fan of! At the young age of seven, Tara started her singing journey. She has been trained in singing. In fact, she has also given her voice for films ‘Guzarish’ and ‘Taare Zameen Par’.

    Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: 7 things you may not know about the SOTY 2 actress drb

    When it is about her relationships, Tara Sutaria is rumoured to have dated Shahid Kapoor’s younger stepbrother, Ishan Khatter. There were also rumours that Tara was dating actor Sidharth Malhotra, and the two were spotted together several times. However, neither of them confirmed the relationship. Presently, Tara is in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor’s cousin brother Aadar Jain. The two recently went for a vacation in Goa, and are expected to tie a knot soon.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Here's how 46-years old actress fell for 30-years-old Rohman Shawl (Love-Story) RCB

    Happy Birthday Sushmita Sen: Here's how 46-years old actress fell for 30-years-old Rohman Shawl (Love-Story)

    From Krishna Shroff looking hot in crop top, Tara Sutaria slaying in shorts; celebs were spotted here SCJ

    From Krishna Shroff looking hot in crop top, Tara Sutaria slaying in shorts; celebs were spotted here

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu upset her fans? What leaves her supporters disappointed? Read this RCB

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu upset her fans? What leaves her supporters disappointed? Read this

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021 RCB

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye to Samantha, Naga Chaitanya to Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao: 7 celebrity breakups of 2021

    Meet Katrina Kaif handsome bodyguard Deepak Singh his salary will make you envy RCB

    Meet Katrina Kaif’s handsome bodyguard Deepak Singh; his salary will make you envy

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi's Gurupurab gift to farmers: Centre to repeal all 3 farm laws

    PM Modi's Gurupurab gift to farmers: Centre to repeal all 3 farm laws

    PM Modi addresses nation says govt has decided to repeal all three farm laws gcw

    Government has decided to repeal all three farm laws, announces PM Modi

    Ayodhya Varanasi to lit over 15 lakh earthen lamps on occasion of Dev Deepavali gcw

    After Ayodhya, Varanasi to lit over 15 lakh earthen lamps on occasion of Dev Deepavali

    Rani Lakshmi Bai jayanti facts to know about Jhansi ki Rani

    Remembering Rani Lakshmi Bai, the 'man among mutineers'

    Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI still stands in very poor category gcw

    Delhi gasps for fresh air as AQI still stands in 'very poor' category

    Recent Videos

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's opening clash vs Kerala Blasters (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan to Preity Zinta to Shilpa Shetty: 9 celebs who embraced their babies via surrogacy or IVF

    Video Icon
    US designates Pakistan China Iran Myanmar North Korea Russia Saudi Arabia as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    US designates Pakistan, China as nations of particular concern for religious freedom violation

    Video Icon
    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars

    The UAV swarm that will redefine India's future wars (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    US Capitol rioter jacob chansley QAnon Shaman sentenced to 41 months in prison

    US Capitol rioter 'QAnon Shaman' sentenced to 41 months in prison

    Video Icon