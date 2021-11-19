Happy birthday Tara Sutaria: 7 things you may not know about the SOTY 2 actress

The ‘Tadap’ actress, Tara Sutaria celebrates her birthday on Friday, November 19. On her special day, we bring you some lesser-known facts about Tara who may soon tie the knot with beau Aadar Jain.



Even before Tara Sutaria made her Bollywood debut with Dharma Production’s ‘Student of the Year 2’, Tara was not new to the camera. It is a rather unknown fact that the first time Tara faced the camera was on the sets of Sony TV’s ‘Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi karega’. Tara was a contestant on the reality show that was aired in the year 2009.

The reality show was not the only platform where Tara Sutaria appeared in front f the camera. Interestingly, Tara was a part of a Disney movie! She was acted in Disney's Indian adaption of 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody' called ' The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir'. Tara was also a part of 'Oye Jassie'. But did you know that she started her career as a VJ with 'Big Bada Boom'? Well, now you know it!

Very few people are aware of the fact that Tara Sutaria has a twin sister, Pia Sutaria. Even though Pia is a camera-shy person, completely opposite to her sister, she is equally talented. Pai is a trained ballet dancer and knows her moved pretty well. In fact, Pia also went ahead in representing India at several beauty pageants as a model. Here’s wishing the twin sisters a very happy birthday from our side.

Similar to her twinnie, Tara Sutaria is also a professionally trained ballet dancer. Tara underwent ballet dancing training at the school of Western Dance and Classical Ballet, United Kingdom, the Imperial Society for Teachers of Dancing, and the Royal Academy of Dance.

Among the many actresses who got shortlisted to play the role of ‘Jasmine’ in ‘Alladin’, helmed by Guy Ritchie, Tara Sutaria was one of the actresses. However, later the role went to Naomi Scott who charmed everyone with her acting skills.

Not just acting and dancing, Tara Sutaria also wears the hat of a singer! Tara’s melodious voice is something that we are absolutely a fan of! At the young age of seven, Tara started her singing journey. She has been trained in singing. In fact, she has also given her voice for films ‘Guzarish’ and ‘Taare Zameen Par’.