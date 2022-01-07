  • Facebook
    Bipasha Basu birthday: Before marrying Karan Singh Grover, Bipasha reportedly dated these 5 men; check out

    First Published Jan 7, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Bipasha Basu’s love life was much in the news before she decided to tie the knot with actor Karan Singh Grover. On the Bong beauty’s 43rd birthday, here is a list of five men she was rumoured to be romantically involved with.

    Bipasha Basu birthday Before marrying Karan Singh Grover Bipasha reportedly dated these 5 men check out

    Bipasha Basu is one of the hottest leading ladies of the Hindi film industry. The actress had put the industry on fire with her debut film ‘Jism’, opposite actor John Abraham. Since then, Bipasha has done several films including a critically acclaimed film of Madhur Bhandarkar, ‘Corporate’. Another memorable film of the actress is ‘Ajnabee’ which also starred actors Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Bobby Deol. As much as her films, Bipasha has been the favourite of the tabloids for her relationships also. On the 43rd birthday of Bipasha, here is a look at the five men she has reportedly dated before marrying actor Karan Singh Grover.

    Bipasha Basu birthday Before marrying Karan Singh Grover Bipasha reportedly dated these 5 men check out

    John Abraham: Bipasha Basu and John Abraham were one of the hottest couples of the days when they had entered the film industry. The two were in a serious relationship for a very long time. However, John and Bipasha had parted ways later on. Presently, they are both happily married with their respective partners and leading lovely life.

    ALSO READ: KBC 13: John Abraham reveals he has a collection of 18 bikes, cleans it like THIS every week

    Bipasha Basu birthday Before marrying Karan Singh Grover Bipasha reportedly dated these 5 men check out

    Dino Morea: Bipasha Basu was romantically involved with actor Dino Morea too. They too made for a very hot couple. In fact, not just off-screen but their on-screen chemistry was equally steamy. Their movie ‘Raaz’ remains one of the most favourite Indian horror films of many. Even though they ended their relationship, Dino and Bipasha continued to remain good friends, setting a perfect example of how exes can continue with their friendship even after their breakup.

    Bipasha Basu birthday Before marrying Karan Singh Grover Bipasha reportedly dated these 5 men check out

    Rana Daggubati: There have been rumours that Rana Daggubati and Bipasha Basu were romantically involved with each other. These rumours started doing rounds when the two were seen together in the film ‘Dum Maro Dum’ which featured the hit song ‘Te Amo’ on this couple.

    ALSO READ: PHOTOS: From Malaika Arora to Yami Gautam Dhar,Mrunal Thakur, here are the celebs spotted today

    Bipasha Basu birthday Before marrying Karan Singh Grover Bipasha reportedly dated these 5 men check out

    Saif Ali Khan: If gossip mills are to be believed, Bipasha Basu was reportedly also involved with Saif Ali Khan. The rumours about their relationship started at the time when they were filming ‘Race’ together. In fact, the two also have a steamy hot scene in the movie which had spoken wonders of their sensuous chemistry on the screen.

    Bipasha Basu birthday Before marrying Karan Singh Grover Bipasha reportedly dated these 5 men check out

    Harman Baweja: Bipasha Basu and Harman Baweja dated for quite some time. They were often spotted together at parties and other events. However, like other relationships of Bipasha, this one didn’t work for too long as well. Harman and Bipasha took different paths after ending their romantic relationship.

