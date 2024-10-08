Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar talks about Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar, says 'very close-knit family'

    Bollywood actress Shilpa Shirodkar finally opened up about her bond with her sister Namrata Shirodkar and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu. She said, “(Namrata and Mahesh) are very happy for me.'

    article_image1
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Oct 8, 2024, 10:56 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 8, 2024, 10:56 AM IST

    Shilpa Shirodkar, the sister of Namrata Shirodkar, is competing in Bigg Boss 18. The actress, who rose to fame in the early 1990s, is returning to Bollywood with Bigg Boss as a platform. Though they haven't publicly responded to her involvement, Shilpa disclosed in an interview before joining Bigg Boss 18 that Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar are happy for her.

    article_image2

    shilpa shirodkar

    “(Namrata and Mahesh) are very happy for me. They are very proud of me and they just know that whatever I do, I’ll do it myself. I know I’m going to make them very proud. As a family, we are a very close-knit family. They are very supportive of me,” Shilpa Shirodkar told the Times of India.

    article_image3

    The interview came to light the day after an India Today article revealed Shilpa's refusal to discuss Namrata and Mahesh. According to the magazine, Shilpa "refused to talk about her sister Namrata Shirodkar and brother-in-law Mahesh Babu."

    article_image4

    She is certain, though, that she won't have anything to conceal on the program. I wouldn't need to be careful or worried about my appearance because I don't have any secrets. I'll be authentic and give the game my all," she declared.

    article_image5

    For those who don't know, Salman Khan and Shilpa began their careers around the same time. Nevertheless, they were never able to collaborate. She starred in several films, including Return of the Jewel Thief, Khuda Gawah, Gopi Kishan, Bewafa Sanam, and Kishen Kanhaiya. However, Namrata collaborated with Salman Khan for the film Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai. According to Shilpa, Salman and Shilpa are acquaintances but not close friends.

