Bestseller actor Arjan Bajwa is a pilot too. Know these interesting facts about him?

Actor Arjan Bajwa is a lot more than just being an actor. He reveals interesting lesser-known facts about him that proves he is a lot more than just being an actor.

Image: Arjan Bajwa/Instagram

Arjan Bajwa’s character 'Tahir Wazir, in Amazon Prime Video’s Bestseller, released on Friday, shows him as a serious renowned author. But the real-life Arjan Bajwa has different interesting shades that his fans may or may not him. An established actor in the Hindi as well as Telugu film industry, Arjan talks about lesser-known things about him that will bring his fans a lot closer to him.

Love for fragrances: a cologne collector: Those who know Arjan Bajwa, know his love for perfumes and colognes, he says. "I am a cologne hoarder. People who know me, are close to me, know that I am a hoarder of colognes, I am greedy about them. So, if someone's bringing me something, they will get me perfume. I have a huge collection and I know a lot about them because I read and research about them."

A pilot by passion: Even before he became an actor, Arjan Bajwa wanted to become a pilot. While acting is his profession, flying remains the second passion that constantly comes back to him at all times. About this, he says, “I am very passionate about flying and aviation; it is like my second life, my second profession. I want to train for my license. In fact, I wanted to train for the license in 2019 but then the pandemic happened. However, I do fly as a hobby, want to complete my training and be called a licensed pilot. I hope if everything allows, I will go and complete my training since it does take a couple of months.”

A blackbelt in taekwondo: Revealing another interesting fact about himself, Arjan Bajwa says, "I am a blackbelt in Taekwondo. I have been practising martial arts since school."

