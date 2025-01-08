Aamir Khan vows to quit smoking if Junaid Khan's film 'Loveyapa' hits big; Read on

Aamir Khan has made a unique vow for the success of his son Junaid's debut film 'Loveyapa'. If the film becomes a hit, Aamir will quit smoking!



Bollywood's Mr. Perfectionist has been going through a rough patch lately. His films haven't been performing well at the box office. Amidst all this, Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is about to make his Bollywood debut. The film is titled 'Loveyapa', and it stars Khushi Kapoor opposite him. Aamir Khan has made a vow for his son's film's success. So let's find out what it is..



Aamir Khan will quit this bad habit According to media reports, Aamir has made a vow for his son's film's success, and that is if 'Loveyapa' becomes a box office hit, he will quit smoking. This was revealed by a close associate of his. Some time ago, while talking to Nana Patekar, Aamir Khan talked about his bad habits. When asked about it, he said, 'I smoke a pipe. I've quit drinking now, but at one time, I used to drink, and when I did, I would drink all night. I couldn't stop.' Now it seems that Aamir is ready to quit this bad habit for his son Junaid Khan.

'Loveyapa' will be released on this day

Let us tell you that the film 'Loveyapa' will be released in theaters on February 7, 2025. People are loving the pairing of Junaid and Khushi in this film. The story of this film is based on modern romance. Apart from Junaid and Khushi, Grusha Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and comedian Kiku Sharda will also be seen in it. It is directed by Advait Chandan, who also directed Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

