    VVS Laxman to take over from Rahul Dravid as NCA Head, confirms BCCI President Sourav Ganguly

    First Published Nov 14, 2021, 3:26 PM IST
    Rahul Dravid has taken over the role of head coach of Team India. While the NCA head is vacant, VVS Laxman has been tipped to take over the part in Bengaluru.

    The Indian cricket team has been handed in to the great hand of Rahul Dravid, who has been appointed as the new head coach of Team India, replacing Ravi Shastri. He would be taking up the role, starting with the home series against New Zealand, beginning Wednesday. Consequently, Dravid would be leaving behind the role of the head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

    Meanwhile, former Indian legend and Dravid's long-time cricketing partner VVS Laxman is all set to fill in the former's boot at the NCA. While numerous reports have been doing rounds on the same, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Sourav Ganguly has confirmed the same to ANI.

     

    Earlier, while reports had stated that Ganguly was heavily in favour of Laxman taking up the NCA role, everyone in the BCCI, including secretary Jay Shah, favoured Laxman. However, the only challenge was if Laxman would be willing to relocate from Hyderabad to Bengaluru since his family is based in the former.

    Also, a BCCI official had stated that given the working relations between Dravid and Laxman, including the special bond they share from their cricket days, it would only be wise to allow Laxman to handle the duties of grooming the upcoming young talents at the NCA. However, Laxman's appointment at the NCA would mean relinquishing his responsibilities as a team mentor for the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

