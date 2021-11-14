  • Facebook
    USA could host T20 World Cup 2024 as ICC eyes cricket's entry in 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

    First Published Nov 14, 2021, 4:41 PM IST
    The 2021 ICC T20 World Cup ends in the UAE, with the final slated for Sunday. While the next edition will be played in Australia next year, the 2024 edition could be played in USA and West Indies.

    The ICC T20 World Cup is undoubtedly the most prestigious T20 cricket tournament across the club. The ongoing edition in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which ends on Sunday, is the seventh edition, while the next edition will be played next year in Australia. However, what about the 2024 edition?

    If reports are to be believed, West Indies is looking to host the tournament for the second time, having hosted it the first time in 2010. However, it might not be hosting it alone this term, as the United States of America (USA) seems to be in the reckoning too. According to Sydney Morning Herald, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is mulling the same.

     

    ALSO READ: T20 World Cup 2021 - New Zealand-Australia battle it out in ultimate finale as stage set for a new champion

    It is being reported that ICC is trying to solidify its stance on the sport being included in the Los Angeles Olympics. Thus, the 2024 T20WC could be held in the USA along with West Indies. The report also added that chances are extremely high that the T20 mega-event could be awarded to uncharted territories in the next cycle. If the USA hosting the mega-event allows cricket to be included in the 2028 LA Games, it would eventually be included in the Brisbane Olympics 2032.

    Nearly all the top nations have hosted the tournament to date, with India hosting it twice, including the current edition being hosted by India in UAE. Pakistan and New Zealand are the only top sides awaiting their turn, while the nations are expected to push for the same in the coming cycle.

