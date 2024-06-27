South Africa qualify for maiden T20 WC final: Revisiting Proteas' painful semifinal curse at ICC events

No longer burdened by the label of "chokers," South Africa advanced to their first T20 World Cup 2024 final in Tarouba, Trinidad, remaining undefeated as they convincingly beat Afghanistan.

South Africa's journey in the World Cup semifinals has often been likened to a Shakespearean tragedy. However, this narrative has changed. No longer burdened by the label of "chokers," the Proteas advanced to their first T20 World Cup 2024 final in Tarouba, Trinidad, remaining undefeated as they convincingly beat Afghanistan, the tournament's giant-slayers, on Thursday. This victory erased years of disappointment and the stigma of underperformance, despite having some of the biggest names in international cricket in their ranks. Here's a look at South Africa's troubled history of falling short at crucial moments in international tournaments.

1992 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia Returning to the international stage after a 22-year exile due to apartheid, South Africa had a lot in their favour. Their lightning-fast bowlers were performing exceptionally, and their fielders were executing spectacular run-outs. However, in the semifinal, rain intervened and drastically altered the situation. The target changed from a manageable 22 runs off 7 balls to an impossible 22 runs off just one ball, due to a miscommunication on the revised target.

1999 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia Arguably the most heartbreaking match in South Africa's cricketing history, the semifinal at Edgbaston transformed the tournament's standout player, Lance Klusener, into the World Cup's greatest tragic hero. Chasing a modest target of 214, South Africa needed nine runs from the final over with their last pair at the crease. Klusener hit the first two balls for fours, leveling the scores. However, Allan Donald was run out, resulting in a tie. Australia advanced to the final because they had won the previous encounter between the two teams in the super sixes stage.

2007 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia South Africa's choice to bat first backfired spectacularly as their renowned batting lineup, featuring Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, and Mark Boucher, was dismissed for just 149 runs. Australia chased down the target with nearly 20 overs to spare.

2009 T20 World Cup Semifinal vs Pakistan South Africa faced Pakistan in a highly anticipated clash. Despite a strong tournament performance, the Proteas faltered at this crucial stage. Batting first, Pakistan set a challenging target of 150 runs, thanks to an impressive innings by Shahid Afridi. South Africa's chase never gained momentum, as their key batsmen struggled to find form against a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack. Despite valiant efforts from Jacques Kallis and JP Duminy, the Proteas fell short, losing by 7 runs and ending their campaign with a disappointing defeat, perpetuating their reputation for stumbling in critical knockout matches.

2014 T20 World Cup Semifinal vs India South Africa took on India in a thrilling encounter. Batting first, the Proteas posted a competitive total of 172 runs, driven by notable contributions from Faf du Plessis and Jean-Paul Duminy. However, India’s formidable batting lineup, led by Virat Kohli, proved too strong for the South African bowlers. Kohli’s masterful innings guided India to a successful chase, achieving the target with five balls to spare. Despite a spirited effort, South Africa once again fell at the semifinal hurdle, losing by 6 wickets and extending their unfortunate streak of near-misses in major tournaments.

2015 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs New Zealand South Africa faced New Zealand in a highly dramatic match at Eden Park, Auckland. Batting first, South Africa put up a challenging total of 281 runs, anchored by a brilliant century from Faf du Plessis. New Zealand began their chase confidently but lost wickets at regular intervals, facing a tense situation towards the end. Grant Elliott emerged as the hero for New Zealand, smashing a memorable six off the penultimate ball to seal victory, finishing unbeaten on 84. The Proteas' dream of reaching their first World Cup final was shattered yet again in heartbreaking fashion, as they lost by 4 wickets in a match remembered for its high emotions and thrilling climax.

2023 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia After dominating the league stage, including a commanding 134-run victory over Australia, the Proteas faltered in the crucial semifinal clash against the men from Down Under. It marked South Africa's fifth semifinal exit in 50-over World Cups, as they succumbed meekly to Australia's challenge.

Leading South Africa to their first T20 World Cup final, captain Aiden Markram urged his team to maintain composure and embrace the upcoming title clash without fear. The Proteas secured a resounding nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semifinals and now await the outcome of the second semifinal between India and England.

