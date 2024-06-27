Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    South Africa qualify for maiden T20 WC final: Revisiting Proteas' painful semifinal curse at ICC events

    No longer burdened by the label of "chokers," South Africa advanced to their first T20 World Cup 2024 final in Tarouba, Trinidad, remaining undefeated as they convincingly beat Afghanistan.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    Image Credit: T20 World Cup Twitter

    South Africa's journey in the World Cup semifinals has often been likened to a Shakespearean tragedy. However, this narrative has changed. No longer burdened by the label of "chokers," the Proteas advanced to their first T20 World Cup 2024 final in Tarouba, Trinidad, remaining undefeated as they convincingly beat Afghanistan, the tournament's giant-slayers, on Thursday.

    This victory erased years of disappointment and the stigma of underperformance, despite having some of the biggest names in international cricket in their ranks. Here's a look at South Africa's troubled history of falling short at crucial moments in international tournaments.

    article_image2

    Image Credit: T20 World Cup Instagram

    1992 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia

    Returning to the international stage after a 22-year exile due to apartheid, South Africa had a lot in their favour. Their lightning-fast bowlers were performing exceptionally, and their fielders were executing spectacular run-outs. However, in the semifinal, rain intervened and drastically altered the situation. The target changed from a manageable 22 runs off 7 balls to an impossible 22 runs off just one ball, due to a miscommunication on the revised target.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: T20 World Cup Instagram

    1999 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia

    Arguably the most heartbreaking match in South Africa's cricketing history, the semifinal at Edgbaston transformed the tournament's standout player, Lance Klusener, into the World Cup's greatest tragic hero. Chasing a modest target of 214, South Africa needed nine runs from the final over with their last pair at the crease. Klusener hit the first two balls for fours, leveling the scores. However, Allan Donald was run out, resulting in a tie.

    Australia advanced to the final because they had won the previous encounter between the two teams in the super sixes stage.

    article_image4

    Image Credit: T20 World Cup Instagram

    2007 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia

    South Africa's choice to bat first backfired spectacularly as their renowned batting lineup, featuring Graeme Smith, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, AB de Villiers, and Mark Boucher, was dismissed for just 149 runs. Australia chased down the target with nearly 20 overs to spare.

    article_image5

    Image Credit: T20 World Cup Instagram

    2009 T20 World Cup Semifinal vs Pakistan

    South Africa faced Pakistan in a highly anticipated clash. Despite a strong tournament performance, the Proteas faltered at this crucial stage. Batting first, Pakistan set a challenging target of 150 runs, thanks to an impressive innings by Shahid Afridi. South Africa's chase never gained momentum, as their key batsmen struggled to find form against a disciplined Pakistani bowling attack. Despite valiant efforts from Jacques Kallis and JP Duminy, the Proteas fell short, losing by 7 runs and ending their campaign with a disappointing defeat, perpetuating their reputation for stumbling in critical knockout matches.

    article_image6

    Image Credit: T20 World Cup Instagram

    2014 T20 World Cup Semifinal vs India

    South Africa took on India in a thrilling encounter. Batting first, the Proteas posted a competitive total of 172 runs, driven by notable contributions from Faf du Plessis and Jean-Paul Duminy. However, India’s formidable batting lineup, led by Virat Kohli, proved too strong for the South African bowlers. Kohli’s masterful innings guided India to a successful chase, achieving the target with five balls to spare. Despite a spirited effort, South Africa once again fell at the semifinal hurdle, losing by 6 wickets and extending their unfortunate streak of near-misses in major tournaments.

    article_image7

    Image Credit: T20 World Cup Instagram

    2015 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs New Zealand

    South Africa faced New Zealand in a highly dramatic match at Eden Park, Auckland. Batting first, South Africa put up a challenging total of 281 runs, anchored by a brilliant century from Faf du Plessis. New Zealand began their chase confidently but lost wickets at regular intervals, facing a tense situation towards the end. Grant Elliott emerged as the hero for New Zealand, smashing a memorable six off the penultimate ball to seal victory, finishing unbeaten on 84. The Proteas' dream of reaching their first World Cup final was shattered yet again in heartbreaking fashion, as they lost by 4 wickets in a match remembered for its high emotions and thrilling climax.

    article_image8

    Image Credit: T20 World Cup Instagram

    2023 ODI World Cup Semifinal vs Australia

    After dominating the league stage, including a commanding 134-run victory over Australia, the Proteas faltered in the crucial semifinal clash against the men from Down Under. It marked South Africa's fifth semifinal exit in 50-over World Cups, as they succumbed meekly to Australia's challenge.

    article_image9

    Image Credit: T20 World Cup Instagram

    Leading South Africa to their first T20 World Cup final, captain Aiden Markram urged his team to maintain composure and embrace the upcoming title clash without fear. The Proteas secured a resounding nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the semifinals and now await the outcome of the second semifinal between India and England.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    World Cup 2024: Why has Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball-tampering in their match vs Australia? RKK

    World Cup 2024: Why has Inzamam-ul-Haq accused India of ball-tampering in their match vs Australia?

    'Fixtures fixed': Ex-cricketer David Lloyd questions ICC over India vs Pakistan showdown in every World Cup vkp

    'Fixtures fixed': Ex-cricketer David Lloyd questions ICC over India vs Pakistan showdown in every World Cup

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs ENG Preview: India seek redemption against England in semi-final showdown snt

    T20 WC 2024, IND vs ENG Preview: India seek redemption against England in semi-final showdown

    T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs AFG Preview: Resilient Afghanistan faces determined Proteas in semi-final showdown snt

    T20 World Cup 2024, SA vs AFG Preview: Resilient Afghanistan faces determined Proteas in semi-final showdown

    Mubarak Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH) snt

    'Mubarak': Taliban FM speaks to Rashid over video call, congratulates Afghanistan for T20 WC 2024 feat (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    No price hike for coffee, tea in Bengaluru despite milk price adjustment; check details

    'Kalki 2898 AD': What is Disha Patani's role in the film? RKK

    'Kalki 2898 AD': What is Disha Patani's role in the film?

    President Droupadi Murmu calls for 'Nation First' commitment in Parliament's inaugural address; check details (WATCH) AJR

    President Murmu calls for 'Nation First' commitment in Parliament's inaugural address; check details (WATCH)

    Instagram WhatsApp Facebook users in India get Meta AI; Here's how you can set it up and access it gcw

    Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook users in India get Meta AI; Here's how you can set it up and access it

    Sharmila Tagore gifted Tiger Pataudi Mercedes before marriage? Read on ATG

    Sharmila Tagore gifted Tiger Pataudi Mercedes before marriage? Read on

    Recent Videos

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH) AJR

    Rain brings respite to Delhi heat, monsoon showers expected soon (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Chhattisgarh Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH) AJR

    Chhattisgarh: Man deliberately crushes cow calf with car in Bilaspur; disturbing video goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH] anr

    Rajeev Chandrasekhar EXCLUSIVE: 'No intention to walk away, I see politics as public service' [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH) AJR

    Rare moment shows Buckingham Palace visitor cracking Royal Guard's stiff upper lip! (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon