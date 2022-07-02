MS Dhoni undergoes Rs 40 treatment for knee problem: Reports

MS Dhoni is the wealthiest active Indian cricketer currently. However, he has chosen a conservative medium for his knee treatment.

Image credit: PTI

Legendary former Indian skipper and wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni continued to lead four-time former Indian Premier League (IPL) champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It is likely that IPL 2023 will be his last, as he wishes to play his final match in front of MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium fans, the home ground of CSK. Meanwhile, he is currently the wealthiest active Indian cricket. However, what might shock fans is that he has chosen a conservative treatment medium for his knee problem. He is reportedly consulting an Ayurvedic doctor to help him with the same, who has charged him just ₹40 for the treatment.

Image credit: PTI

According to a report by Dainik Bhaskar, Dhoni has been battling knee problems for the last few months and has tried various treatment options. Recently, he consulted Ayurvedic doctor Vandan Singh Khervar, living in the dense forest area of Lapung, about 70 km from Jharkhand capital and Dhoni's hometown of Ranchi. ALSO READ: N Srinivasan explains how CSK outbid MI to sign MS Dhoni in IPL 2008

Image credit: Getty

Dhoni has since been treating his knee in the Ranchi hermitage, and the treatments have displayed positive results. Per the doctor, Dhoni has been suffering from calcium deficiency, leading to knee pain. Apparently, he visits the hermitage every four days and has been practising the treatment for nearly a month.

Image credit: IPL

Upon being contacted by NDTV, Khervar said, "I charge him ₹20 as consultation fees and prescribe him medicines worth ₹20. I couldn't recognize Dhoni when he came to see me. I have treated Dhoni's parents as well." He added that Dhoni's family has been taking the treatment for the last three months. ALSO READ: India vs Ireland T20I - Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli

Image credit: Getty