    Ashes 2021-22, Sydney Test: Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4

    Australia has done a top job against England on Day 4 of the Sydney Ashes 2021-22 Test. Usman Khawaja's twin centuries have shattered records. Check out the talking points from Saturday here.

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Sydney Test: Usman Khawaja's successive centuries shatter records; the talking points from Day 4-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Sydney NSW, First Published Jan 8, 2022, 3:36 PM IST
    It continues to be a world-class display from Australia in the fourth Test of the 2021-22 Ashes against England. On Saturday, Usman Khawaja again slammed a century to headline and shattered records on Day 4 at the Syndey Cricket Ground (SCG). As the visitors toil to save the Test, we analyse the talking points from Day 4.

    Khawaja's record-breaking innings gives Australian management a headache
    Khawaja has given Australia a severe thought on making him a regular for Test cricket. He has undoubtedly sealed his place for the final Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart with successive centuries. Meanwhile, here are the records he scripted in the process:

    • He is the ninth in Ashes to score centuries in both innings of a Test, besides being the sixth Aussie and the third Australian to do it at home.
    • He missed most straight Tests (14) to score centuries in both innings of a Test.
    • Since 1960, among the Australian openers who have batted in at least seven innings, Khawaja averages the best (96.8).

    Chris Green getting back in the groove?
    All-rounder Green has mainly been focused on his bowling in the series. However, on Day 4, he was determined to make an impact with the bat, while with Khawaja's support from the other end, he was inspired as he played a laudable knock of 74. although just an innings is not enough to judge someone, this could give him the confidence to play more strong innings in  Hobart.

    Jack Leach's four-for could ring alarm bells for England
    Yes, you read that right. Spinner Leach claimed a four-for in the second after going wicketless in the first. However, with Australia having done enough with the bat, his four-for did not make sense. Moreover, it could be a headache for the visitors, as with the track expected to turn on the final day, veteran Aussie spinner Nathan Lyon could spin it away from the English to make it 4-0.

    Last Updated Jan 8, 2022, 3:38 PM IST
