Mahela Jayawardene, Zaheer Khan earn central roles from Mumbai Indians

Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan happened to be the head coach and directors of Cricket for Mumbai Indians. However, the two have now been promoted to central roles with the franchise.

Image credit: Mumbai Indians

On Wednesday, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians (MI) promoted head coach Mahela Jayawardene and Director of Cricket Zaheer Khan to new roles. The two have now been appointed as the global head of performance and global leader of cricket development, respectively. The promotions are a part of MI's plans for a significant expansion. According to a statement from MI, Jayawardene will deliver senior leadership to the group's cricket operations globally, including comprehensive strategic planning, designing an incorporated global high-performance eco-system, and responsibility for coaching each side and support structures for guidance. He would also work closely with the side's head coaches to provide synergies and a consistent cricket brand and execute the franchise's best practices.

Image credit: Mumbai Indians

On the other hand, Zaheer will be handling player development besides producing a robust program around talent identification for MI and grooming and embracing across topography, which has become core to the philosophy and success of the franchise. Each terrain has unique challenges, and Zaheer's eloquent role will be central in helping the MI sides worldwide. ALSO READ: Mumbai Indians get extended 'family' in Emirates and Cape Town

Image credit: Mumbai Indians

"It is an absolute honour for me to lead MI's global cricket operations. Mrs Ambani and Akash's leadership and guidance have made MI the most valued global cricket franchise, and I am thrilled to see MI grow globally. I look forward to this new responsibility to build a strong, cohesive global cricket brand, " Jayawardene said in the MI statement.

Image credit: Mumbai Indians