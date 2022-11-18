Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: 'Potentially, Cameron Green will enter mini-auction' - Pat Cummins

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 5:14 PM IST

    IPL 2023: Preparations for the 16th season are already underway, with the mini-auction set to take place in Kochi next month. Meanwhile, Pat Cummins has clarified that Cameron Green is likely entering his name.

    Australia captain Pat Cummins has remarked that he would love all-rounder Cameron Green to conserve all his energy playing for the national side. Yet, he would refrain from taking away the latter's possibility to compete in the high-profile Indian Premier League (IPL). The 23-year-old is being touted as the future of Australian cricket. He was impressive during the tour of India a couple of months back as an opener in the absence of David Warner. He crashed a couple of intense half-centuries at an average of 39.22 and a strike rate of 214.54 in the series. Green's power-hitting masterpiece and his honest pace with the ball will likely have teams bidding for him aggressively if he is to enter the IPL mini-auction in Kochi next month.

    "Yeah, potentially [Green will enter his name in the IPL mini-auction]. We'll wait and see. I think the auction is a little while away. Selfishly, as a captain, I'd love for him to save all of his energy for Australia. But how can you tell someone to say no to that kind of opportunity?" Cummins narrated to SEN Radio.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2023 - Punjab Kings ropes in Wasim Jaffer as batting coach again

    Cummins, leading the Australian Test and One-Day International (ODI) side, has bypassed the gainful league citing a packed international calendar. Australia's decorated 2023 Test cricket timetable entangles a Border-Gavaskar Trophy in India (February-March) and The Ashes in England between June 16 and July 31, while the ICC World Cup 2023 will happen in India between October-November next year. The IPL mini-auction is slated on December 23.

