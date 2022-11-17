Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023: Punjab Kings ropes in Wasim Jaffer as batting coach again

    IPL 2023: The preparations for IPL's 16th edition are already underway, with the mini-auction set to be held next month in Kochi. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings has reappointed Wasim Jaffer as its batting coach.

    IPL 2023, Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings PBKS ropes in Wasim Jaffer as batting coach again-ayh
    First Published Nov 17, 2022, 10:48 AM IST

    Former Indian Test opener Wasim Jaffer has been reinstated as the batting coach of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) for the forthcoming season just after a year. Jaffer was the batting coach of PBKS between 2019-21. However, before the IPL 2022 Mega auction earlier this year, he stepped down from the role. In 2021, PBKS hired a power-hitting coach Mark Wood. However, Jaffer is back again in the Punjab dugout for the upcoming season. "Jiska tha besabri se intezaar [The one you had been waiting for], introducing our Batting Coach, Wasim Jaffer!" PBKS announced this on its official social media handles.

    Meanwhile, Jaffer is one of many changes to PBKS's support staff. While Charl Langeveldt has been appointed as the bowling coach, Brad Haddin is the assistant coach. Trevor Bayliss was roped in as the head coach a couple of months back after Anil Kumble decided to step down, while veteran opener Shikhar Dhawan replaced fellow opener Mayank Agarwal, as the skipper.

    ALSO READ: Will Glenn Maxwell return to action before IPL 2023? RCB's Mike Hesson gives crucial update

    After Jaffer quit the head coach role with PBKS in 2020, he joined the Odisha Ranji side as the chief coach, followed by a position with the Bangladesh U-19 team. As for Langeveldt, he worked with PBKs during IPL 2020 before being replaced by Damien Wright in IPL 2021, besides being the bowling coach of the South African men's team currently.

    It would be Haddin's second IPL stint alongside Bayliss, having worked together at former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). With PBKS failing to make it to the playoffs, it has released nine players ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. Among the major releases are Agarwal and Odean Smith, as it enters the auction with the second-highest purse of ₹32.2 crore.

    (With inputs from PTI and ESPNCricinfo)

