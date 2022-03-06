Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 schedule announced: Chennai Super Kings plays opener vs Kolkata Knight Riders

    First Published Mar 6, 2022, 5:28 PM IST

    The schedule for IPL 2022 has been announced. Chennai Super Kings will play the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to get started from March 26. On Sunday, the schedule for the 15th edition of the lucrative Twenty20 (T20) tournament was announced. Four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will set the ball rolling against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

    A total of 70 matches will be played for 65 days. March 27 will witness the double-header between Delhi Capitals (DC) and record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, along with Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the  DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Maharashtra government allows 25% capacity crowd at venues

    "The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune. There will be 12 double-headers in total, with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST," declared IPL in a statement.

    "The final game of the league stage will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings on 22nd  May at the Wankhede Stadium. The schedule for the Playoffs and the TATA IPL 2022 final to be played on 29th May will be announced later," the release added. Check out the complete schedule of IPL 2022 here.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin goes past Kapil Dev top record, social media lauds-ayh

    IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ashwin goes past Dev's top record, social media lauds

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 108 runs, netizens rejoice-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India hammers Pakistan by 107 runs, netizens rejoice

    Shane Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa-ayh

    Warne suffered from chest pains before leaving Australia; bloodstains found in villa

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravindra Jadeja takes 5, Ravichandran Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on-ayh

    IND vs SL: Jadeja takes 5, Ashwin breaks into top-10 for most Test wickets, Lanka follows on

    Recent Stories

    Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation - ADT

    Ukraine war: Russian stores to limit food sales to combat black market situation

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2021-22, Mohali Test: Ravichandran Ashwin-Ravindra Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud-ayh

    IND vs SL, Mohali Test: Ashwin-Jadeja show hands India 1-0 lead, netizens applaud

    5 BSF jawan killed 1 critical after colleague opens fire in Amritsar gcw

    5 BSF jawan killed, 1 critical after colleague opens fire in Amritsar

    Arrest my teacher Class 2 student in Telangana asks cops gcw

    Arrest my teacher: Class 2 student in Telangana asks cops

    Kerala actress Bhavana Menon finally speaks about 'sexual assault case' on Women's Day RCB

    Kerala actress Bhavana Menon finally speaks about 'sexual assault case' on Women's Day

    Recent Videos

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine s Sumy await evacuation amid food water shortage gcw

    Over 700 Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy await evacuation amid food, water shortage

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad vs Mumbai City: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Des Buckingham after HFC defeat-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The season only just finished for MCFC in terms of the league - Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SC East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Marco Pezzaiuoli on SCEB win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: BFC wants to reach a step higher than this year - Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 108): MCFC misses semis berth, HFC edges past 2-1

    Video Icon
    Operation Ganga PM Modi says no Indian going abroad should feel unsafe says Gen VK Singh gcw

    Operation Ganga: 'PM Modi says no Indian going abroad should feel unsafe...' Gen VK Singh

    Video Icon