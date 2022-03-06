IPL 2022 schedule announced: Chennai Super Kings plays opener vs Kolkata Knight Riders

The schedule for IPL 2022 has been announced. Chennai Super Kings will play the opening game against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 is set to get started from March 26. On Sunday, the schedule for the 15th edition of the lucrative Twenty20 (T20) tournament was announced. Four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will set the ball rolling against former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

A total of 70 matches will be played for 65 days. March 27 will witness the double-header between Delhi Capitals (DC) and record five-time winner Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, along with Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Maharashtra government allows 25% capacity crowd at venues

"The MCA Stadium in Pune will host its first game on 29th March when Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals. In all, 20 matches each will be held at Wankhede Stadium & DY Patil Stadium, 15 matches each at Brabourne and MCA International Stadium, Pune. There will be 12 double-headers in total, with the first match starting at 3:30 PM IST. All evening matches will start at 7:30 PM IST," declared IPL in a statement.