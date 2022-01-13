  • Facebook
    IPL 2022: Will Joe Root enter mega auction?

    First Published Jan 13, 2022, 1:22 PM IST
    Joe Root is currently busy leading England in the Ashes 2021-22 in Australia. However, he seemingly has his eyes on IPL 2022. He comments on if he wishes to enter the mega auction.

    It has been a turbulent ride for English skipper Joe Root in the 2021-22 Ashes against the Australians. England is trailing 0-3 in the series, with the final Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from Friday. Meanwhile, it seems like Root has already set his eyes on somewhere else, which happens to be the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL).

    While talking to reporters on Thursday, as reported by ESPNCricinfo, he hinted that he might be willing to enter the IPL 2022 mega auction. However, he would only take the call when he is sure it would not harm his gameplay in the longest format. Notably, Root has never played in the IPL to date, despite having played Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), scoring 893 runs in 32 matches at an average of 35.7 and a strike rate of 126.3.

    ALSO READ: ECB likely to limit England cricketer's involvement in IPL 2022 following horrific Ashes 2021-22 defeat

    "Time is ticking, but I have a lot to weigh up. Will it hurt me playing Test cricket? If I don't think so, I will put myself in the auction. But, I will never do anything that will detract from playing Test cricket for England. It's so important to make sure that is the priority for other players and me as well," Root was quoted as saying.

    On Wednesday, Australian semaer Mitchell Starc had also hinted at returning to the IPL and was contemplating entering the mega auction. He last played in IPL 2016 for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). It is the only team he has played for to date between 2014-16. He has claimed 34 wickets in 27 matches at an economy of 7.16.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Is Mitchell Starc eyeing a comeback? Australian seamer considers entering mega auction

    The IPL 2022 will be bigger hereon, following the addition of the two new franchises, Ahmedabad and Lucknow. The mega auction has been scheduled for next month, likely to be held in Bengaluru. The tournament will probably be played in April-June, while the venue remains undecided due to the rising COVID cases in India.

