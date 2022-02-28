  • Facebook
    IPL 2022: Mayank Agarwal to lead Punjab Kings

    IPL 2022 will see a new captain for Punjab Kings. Mayank Agarwal will be leading the side. KL Rahul previously led it.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dharamshala, First Published Feb 28, 2022, 12:09 PM IST
    Punjab Kings (PBKS) will have a new skipper for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season. Opener Mayank Agarwal has been announced as the new leader of the side. He will be the 13th skipper to lead the side as he takes over the reins from KL Rahul, who led the team for the past two seasons before joining Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

    It would not be the first time Mayank leads PBKS, having led the side before last season for a match. Playing against Delhi Capitals (DC), PBKS lost the game. Overall, Mayank has had a great stint with PBKS since joining in 2018, scoring 1,317 runs in 47 matches at an average of 29.27. He scored 441 runs in 12 games during IPL 2021 at 40.09 and a strike rate of 140.44. He has amassed 2,131 runs in 100 IPL matches at 23.4 and an S/R of 135.5.

    ALSO READ: MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings to establish Super Kings Academy

    “I have been at Punjab Kings since 2018, and I take a lot of pride in representing this fantastic unit. I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead the team. I take over this responsibility with utmost sincerity, but at the same time, I believe my job would be made easier with the talent we have at the Punjab Kings squad this season. I thank the team management for entrusting me with this new role of leading the side. I look forward to the new season and the new challenges it brings with it,” said Mayank on being announced as the new PBKS captain.

    On the other hand, PBKS head coach Anil Kumble added, “Mayank has been an integral part of the side since 2018 and of the leadership group for the last two years. The new squad we selected at the recently concluded auction has exciting young talent and outstanding experienced players. We want to create a strong foundation for the future with Mayank at the helm.”

