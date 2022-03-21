Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Have bio-bubbles brought teams together? KL Rahul comments

    First Published Mar 21, 2022, 5:54 PM IST

    The IPL 2022 will again be played within the bio-bubble premises. Meanwhile, KL Rahul feels that the bubbles have brought the teams closer.

    Image credit: BCCI

    The stage is set for the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) to kick start from Saturday. Keeping in mind the COVID norms, strict bio-bubble measures are in place yet again, while the matches have been limited to Mumbai and Pune, across five venues, to curb the risk of COVID contraction through travelling. Although the bubble life seemingly takes a toll on players' mental health, KL Rahul feels that it has brought the teams in the competition closer.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Rahul, who was recently appointed the skipper of the new IPL franchise, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), has revealed that initially, he wanted to stay away from the bubble life. However, two years into the same, he has become used to it. Although he rues not meeting his friends and family regularly, he feels that bringing the teams and players closer is one of the positive aspects of the bubbles.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: RISHABH PANT TO DAVID WARNER - 5 DELHI CAPITALS PLAYERS TO WATCH OUT FOR

    Image credit: BCCI

    "I think the bubbles have brought the team together. We've gotten to know each other a lot better. We end up spending a lot of time with each other. I think the last and West Indies series at home got to me. It became complicated for me to keep myself motivated. The first few bubbles I did manage. Because I kept asking myself, 'Where else can I be? What else can I do?' Nothing. Cricket is the only thing I am good at, and this is the thing I have chosen, so I owe it to myself," said Rahul during the Red Bull Cricket on Clubhouse show, reports IANS.

    Image credit: BCCI

    "I kept pushing myself that way. But, the last couple of months were tough. Shreyas and I were chatting about how it's getting more difficult, especially when your families can't come and be with you. You need your family and your friends to feel normal. We stopped feeling normal. We had to sleep, wake up, and go to the ground. It just became a routine. It started getting very difficult," Rahul concluded.

