IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal, wife Dhanashree Verma groove in their latest video
Yuzvendra Chahal is ruling IPL 2022, as he is currently the Purple Cap holder. Meanwhile, he and his wife, Dhanashree Verma, are grooving in their latest video.
Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has had a terrific outing in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). He is currently the highest wicket-taker this season and holds the Purple Cap. Meanwhile, he and his dancer wife, Dhanashree Verma, have been seen in a groovy mood in their latest video.
Both Chahal and Dhanashree shared a video on Wednesday. They are seen dancing inside their hotel room in Mumbai as Chahal tries hard to match his steps and get them right, while he also attempts moon-walking. The clip also happens to be a collection of the moments Dhanashree shot from the venue during RR’s game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and road trips on the team bus through the Bandra-Worli sea link.
Dhanashree is also seen jamming with some other RR members in the stands at Wankhede. “That’s some OG moves out there 🤙🏻🤙🏻👏🏻 Thank you, @rajasthanroyals, for creating an environment where one feels like home 💕”, the couple captioned the video on their Instagram feed. The two seemingly are having a great time together in IPL 2022.
Chahal has had a brilliant IPL 2022 so far, bagging 17 wickets in six innings at an economy of 7.33, including a four-for and a fifer, while his best figures read 5/40. In RR’s last game, he also claimed a hat-trick against fellow former champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Monday, which his team won by seven runs. It was his maiden IPL hat-trick and the first of the season.
After the KKR game, Dhanashree shared a video of a brief chat with Chahal after his match-winning hat-trick. “The key is to Focus on the good things & good people, that’s it 🧿 Congratulations, @yuzi_chahal23, for your Hat-trick / 5 wickets 💕💯 Also, @josbuttler, can I just say I’m becoming your greatest fan. Great team effort, @rajasthanroyals,” she had captioned.