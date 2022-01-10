Ajaz Patel named ICC Men's Player of the Month for December 2021

Ajaz Patel is a spinner from New Zealand. He created history by taking a ten-for against India in a Test innings last month. Consequently, he has been adjudged ICC Men's Player of the Month.

New Zealand spinner Ajaz Patel made history last month in Tests. Although he has missed out on the ongoing home Test series against Bangladesh, his recognition from the previous month have not gone unnoticed. On the same note, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has adjudged him the Men's Player of the Month for December 2021.

As far as Ajaz's performance last month is concerned, he claimed ten wickets in an innings against India during the second Test at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. It was a historic feat attained by the Kiwi, as he became only the third bowler in Test history to do so. He joined Jim Laker and Anil Kumble in the process.

Overall, Ajaz claimed 14 wickets in the Test at an average of 16.07. However, New Zealand lost the Test, while it also lost the two-Test series 1-0. Among the other contenders for the Men's Player of the Month for December 2021 were Indian opener Mayank Agarwal and Australian seamer Mitchell Starc. However, Ajaz's once in blue moon feat eclipsed the couple other.