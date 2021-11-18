  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening T20I by 5 wickets

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 8:30 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    India has drawn first blood in the three-match T20I series, winning the opening game by five wickets in Jaipur on Wednesday. Meanwhile, quite a few records were scripted in the process.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening 1st T20I by 5 wickets-ayh

    India proved again why it was one of the most excellent chasing sides in the game's shortest format. On Sunday, it trumped New Zealand by five wickets in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur. As a result, India has drawn first blood, while some records were scripted in the process that we take a look at.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening 1st T20I by 5 wickets-ayh

    Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Siraj end a long wait
    Ashwin was playing his first T20I since 2017, while Siraj played his first since 2018. Consequently, they had the third and fifth-longest gap between two T20Is of 65 and 52 each. The man who tops the lost is Sanju Samson (73).

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 1st T20I - Twitter expresses relief as India goes up 1-0 with 5-wicket win

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening 1st T20I by 5 wickets-ayh

    Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman break a partnership record
    - Guptill and Chapman contributed to a 109-run stand for the second wicket. As a result, it was the highest partnership by New Zealand for any wicket against India in the format, while they went past the previous record of 107 between Colin Munro & Martin Guptill.
    - Also, Chapman became the first batter in T20I history to score a half-century playing for two different sides (NZ and Hong Kong).

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening 1st T20I by 5 wickets-ayh

    KL Rahul-Rohit Sharma produce most stands
    Rahul and Rohit contributed to yet another 50-run opening partnership. Consequently, the pair has scored the most 50-run stands for India in the format (12), going past the previous record holders Shikhar Dhawan-Rohit Sharma, who did it on 11 instances.

     

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Rohit Sharma-Suryakumar Yadav show hands India 5-wicket win and 1-0 lead

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: These are the records scripted as India wins opening 1st T20I by 5 wickets-ayh

    India: The successful chaser
    India again came out on top while chasing, something that it has always done better than any other side and caused its failure against Pakistan and NZ in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021. India has registered its 50th win in the format chasing, going past Australia and Pakistan with this win.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government-ayh

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22: Rohit Sharma-Suryakumar Yadav, match report, result, winner-ayh

    India vs New Zealand 2021-22: Rohit Sharma-Suryakumar Yadav show hands India 5-wicket win and 1-0 lead

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 schedule: India placed alongside Ireland, South Africa, Uganda in Group B-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India placed alongside Ireland, South Africa, Uganda in Group B

    Despite India's disastrous T20 World Cup stint, KL Rahul-Virat Kohli retain 6th, 7th spot in ICC T20I rankings-ayh

    Despite India's disastrous T20 World Cup stint, KL Rahul-Virat Kohli retain 6th, 7th spot in ICC T20I rankings

    Future of Afghanistan cricket hangs in balance as ICC appoints working group to delve into matters-ayh

    Future of Afghanistan cricket hangs in balance as ICC appoints working group to delve into matters

    Recent Stories

    Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here drb

    Did Nick Jonas leak news of brother Joe Jonas pooping in his pants? Find out here

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government-ayh

    ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan: India's participation lies at the hands of the Government

    From newly weds Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan; celebs spotted here SCJ

    From newly weds Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan; celebs spotted here

    Smriti Irani looks unrecognisable in recent post, check it out SCJ

    Smriti Irani looks unrecognisable in recent post, check it out

    Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi looks stunning in her latest shoot! drb

    Jalebi actress Digangana Suryavanshi looks stunning in her latest shoot!

    Recent Videos

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story drb

    From co-stars to life partners, reliving Rajkumar Rao and Patralekhaa's love story

    Video Icon
    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air RCB

    Winter is here: 5 ways to save your hair from dry cold air

    Video Icon
    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics 2020

    Sprint legend Usain Bolt reveals he considered potential comeback in Tokyo Olympics

    Video Icon
    When President Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag but no one noticed Elysee Palace

    When Emmanuel Macron changed colour of French Flag, but no one noticed

    Video Icon
    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor SCJ

    Hottest snaps of Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday with her beau Ivor

    Video Icon