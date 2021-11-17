  • Facebook
    India vs New Zealand 2021-22, 1st T20I: Twitter expresses relief as India goes up 1-0 with 5-wicket win

    On Wednesday, India came up with competitive performance to go 1-0 up against New Zealand with a five-wicket win in the opening T20I. Consequently, the Indian fans expressed happiness on Twitter.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Jaipur, First Published Nov 17, 2021, 11:28 PM IST
    It was an aggressive performance from Team India. It edged past New Zealand by five wickets and a couple of balls to spare in the opening Twenty20 International (T20I) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium Jaipur on Sunday. The batting show from skipper Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav played a productive role in the success.

    With this win, India is up 1-0 in the three-match series. The series gives India a chance to assert its dominance in the format again following a poor show in the just-concluded ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where it was knocked out in the Super 12 stage, losing arch-rival Pakistan and NZ.

    ALSO READ: India vs New Zealand 2021-22 - Rohit Sharma-Suryakumar Yadav show hands India 5-wicket win and 1-0 lead

    Meanwhile, the Indian fans were happy and relieved to see the team returning to winning ways following this win. Following this win, fans took to Twitter to express their emotions. While some were delighted with this win, some continued to rue the poor shoe at the global event. Here, we present some of the top reactions.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, Rohit opted to bowl, citing the dew factor and making several changes in the playing XI, along with NZ. Thanks to Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman, the visitor put on a decent show with the bat, as NZ finished on a par total of 164/6. In reply, India was aided by Rohit and Suryakumar initially. Although the Kiwi bowlers managed to bring it close and take it to the final over, India prevailed with a five-wicket win with two balls to spare.
    Brief scores: NZ 164/4 (Guptill- 70, Champan- 63; Ashwin- 2/23) lost to India 166/5 in 19.4 overs (Rohit-48, Yadav- 62; Boult- 2/31) by five wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2021, 11:28 PM IST
