    IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Axar's fifer puts India on top on Day 3, Rahane and co lead by 63 runs

    New Zealand was bowled out for 296 on Day 3 of the opening Test against India, courtesy of Axar Patel's five-for. Consequently, India possesses a lead of 63 runs in the second innings.

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test, Day 3
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Kanpur, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 4:49 PM IST
    On Saturday, Team India produced a top performance with the ball to rattle New Zealand on Day 3 of the opening Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. NZ was bundled out for 296, thanks to spinner Axar Patel's five-for. India, on the other hand, has managed a lead of 63 at stumps.

    Winning the toss and opting to bat, India was bowled out for 345, while NZ managed to finish on 129/0, with Tom Latham and Will Young resuming at 50 and 75, respectively. Also, India was without wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who was sitting out due to a neck issue. However, 21 runs later, the former fell at 89 to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, followed by skipper Kane Williamson (18), who was trapped leg-before by pacer Umesh Yadav, at 197.

    Ross Taylor (11) was dismissed by Axar 14 runs later, while four runs later, at 218, Henry Nicholls (2) was trapped leg-before to the same man. With Latham (95) looking good, he fell short of his century as he was stumped off Axar as well in a weird fashion, with the ball travelling to Bharat off his elbow and a bounce.

    NZ lacked a decent partnership thereon, as none of the batters barring the openers could score 25, with the spinner wreaking havoc, especially Axar. Eventually, it was shot out for 296, handing India a lead of 49. The Indians utilised five bowlers, with Axar finishing with figures of 5/62.

    In a half-an-hour session of India's second innings, it lost Shubman Gill (1) early, with pacer Kyle Jamieson cleaning him up. Fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (4*) and Chetehswar Pujara (9*) ensured a safe play until the stumps, as India led by 63 runs. NZ has used just three bowlers so far, with Jamieson being the only one to attain success.
    Brief scores: Brief scores: IND 345 & 14/1 (Pujara-9*; Jamieson- 1/8) leads NZ 129/0 (Latham- 95, Young- 89; Axar- 5/62) by 63 runs.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2021, 4:49 PM IST
