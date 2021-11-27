IND vs NZ 2021-22, Kanpur Test: Axar's fifer puts India on top on Day 3, Rahane and co lead by 63 runs

New Zealand was bowled out for 296 on Day 3 of the opening Test against India, courtesy of Axar Patel's five-for. Consequently, India possesses a lead of 63 runs in the second innings.

On Saturday, Team India produced a top performance with the ball to rattle New Zealand on Day 3 of the opening Test at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. NZ was bundled out for 296, thanks to spinner Axar Patel's five-for. India, on the other hand, has managed a lead of 63 at stumps.

Winning the toss and opting to bat, India was bowled out for 345, while NZ managed to finish on 129/0, with Tom Latham and Will Young resuming at 50 and 75, respectively. Also, India was without wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who was sitting out due to a neck issue. However, 21 runs later, the former fell at 89 to veteran off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, followed by skipper Kane Williamson (18), who was trapped leg-before by pacer Umesh Yadav, at 197.

ALSO READ: Former Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq claims all was NOT well between BCCI, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

Ross Taylor (11) was dismissed by Axar 14 runs later, while four runs later, at 218, Henry Nicholls (2) was trapped leg-before to the same man. With Latham (95) looking good, he fell short of his century as he was stumped off Axar as well in a weird fashion, with the ball travelling to Bharat off his elbow and a bounce.

NZ lacked a decent partnership thereon, as none of the batters barring the openers could score 25, with the spinner wreaking havoc, especially Axar. Eventually, it was shot out for 296, handing India a lead of 49. The Indians utilised five bowlers, with Axar finishing with figures of 5/62.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Emergence of new COVID variant in southern Africa casts shadow over India's tour

In a half-an-hour session of India's second innings, it lost Shubman Gill (1) early, with pacer Kyle Jamieson cleaning him up. Fellow opener Mayank Agarwal (4*) and Chetehswar Pujara (9*) ensured a safe play until the stumps, as India led by 63 runs. NZ has used just three bowlers so far, with Jamieson being the only one to attain success.

Brief scores: Brief scores: IND 345 & 14/1 (Pujara-9*; Jamieson- 1/8) leads NZ 129/0 (Latham- 95, Young- 89; Axar- 5/62) by 63 runs.