    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India thrashes Ireland with 174-run victory; sparks online frenzy

    India scripted its second win in a row in the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup. It dashed Ireland by 174 runs on Wednesday. Check out how the netizens cheered for the young teens.

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India thrashes Ireland with 174-run victory; sparks online frenzy-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Trinidad and Tobago, First Published Jan 20, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
    It was a great job by the Indian teens as they skittled the Irish teens by 174 runs in their second group stage game of the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday. India has virtually sealed its place in the Super League quarterfinal berth with this win. On the same note, the netizens cheered it out loud for the Indian teens.

    Ireland opted to bat after winning the toss, while India missed out on six players due to COVID, including skipper Yash Dhull. As India came out to bat, it was off to a fiery start, putting on a 164-run opening stand, thanks to openers Angkrish Raghuvanshi (79) and Harnoor Singh (88). Later, Raj Bawa (42), skipper Nishant Sindhu (36) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (39*) contributed pretty, as the Indians posted a commanding total of 307/5.

    ALSO READ: ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 - Yash Dhull among six Indians to test COVID positive, Nishant Sindhu leads vs Ireland

    In reply, Ireland could not bat to its expectations, succumbing to the high scoreboard pressure against the mighty Indian bowlers. It lost the opening three wickets within the seventh over of the opening powerplay. Lack of partnerships led to its downfall, with Scott MacBeth (32) being the top scorer.

    On the other hand, the Indians decided to try various bowling options, putting eight bowlers into the attack. It turned out to be an all-round effort from the Indian bowlers, with Garv Sangwan, Aneeshwar Gautam and Kaushal Tambe claiming a couple each. As India seals the deal with a comprehensive 174-run win, it awaits Uganda on Saturday's final group-stage game.
    Brief scores: IND U-19 307/5 (Raghuvanshi- 79, Harnoor- 88; Sherzad- 3/79) defeats IRE 133 in 39 overs (MacBeth- 32; Tambe- 2/8) by 174 runs.

    Last Updated Jan 20, 2022, 10:09 AM IST
