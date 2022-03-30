Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Test Rankings: Rohit, Kohli go down; Ashwin gains places

    First Published Mar 30, 2022, 4:14 PM IST

    The ICC Test Rankings have been updated. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have lost places, while Ravichandran Ashwin has gained a few spots.

    Image credit: Getty

    On Wednesday, the ICC Test Rankings underwent a fresh update. From India's perspective, there have been some shockers. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have lost some places in the rankings, while the former is the top-ranked Indian, whereas on the other hand, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is among the notable gainers in the same.

    Image credit: Getty

    Rohit has dropped to the eighth spot in the rankings with 754 rating points. On the other hand, Kohli is tenth with 742 points. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is in 11th place with 738 points, while Mayank Agarwal is in 20th spot with 650 points. Marnus Labuschagne dominates the department with 892 points.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Mohammed Shami credits Test cricket for recent success

    Image credit: Getty

    As for the bowlers, Ashwin is the highest-ranked India in the second spot with 850, followed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth spot with 830. Meanwhile, seamer Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja have gained a place up to 16th and 17th, with 697 and 686 points. Pacer Pat Cummins (901) ruled the department.

    Image credit: Getty

    Among the all-rounders, Ravindra Jadeja has scaled the rankings' summit with 385 points, followed by Ashwin with 341 points, with the latter gaining a place. In the meantime, Axar Patel has dropped a spot to 16th with 185 points. As for the teams, India is placed second with 118 rating points, while Australia tops the chart with 119.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne state memorial service snt

    From Sir Elton John to Coldplay's Chris Martin - Artists who paid tributes to Shane Warne

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates - gps

    Watch Shikhar Dhawan shake a leg with Punjab Kings teammates

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service snt

    5 legends sum up Shane Warne in one word at the spin legend's state memorial service

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?-ayh

    State Memorial Service for Shane Warne: When and where to watch it?

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs KKR, Match Prediction: Kolkata aims to continue winning momentum

    Recent Stories

    Dearness allowance increased by 3 per cent for Central govt employees effective from January 2022 gcw

    Dearness allowance increased by 3% for Central govt employees

    PMs to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless: Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi - adt

    'PM's to-do list includes rising fuel prices and making farmers helpless': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi

    RRR Box Office SS Rajamouli film crosses Rs 100 cr mark soars high Rs 107 cr drb

    RRR Box Office: SS Rajamouli’s film crosses Rs 100 cr mark; soars high Rs 107 cr

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2 point 5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US gcw

    Gujarati folk singer Geetaben Rabari raises Rs 2.5 crore for Ukraine after performing in US

    Konkan Railway accomplishes 100 per cent electrification gcw

    Konkan Railway accomplishes 100% electrification

    Recent Videos

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Sariska Tiger Reserve Fire: IAF helicopters sprayed over 33,500 litres of water

    Video Icon
    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Massive fire in Sariska Tiger Reserve; IAF deploys 2 helicopters

    Video Icon
    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA threat video-dnm

    If you vote for BJP, it will be difficult to live in Bengal: BJP shares TMC MLA ‘threat’ video

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG snt

    IPL 2022: GT's David Miller praises Hardik Pandya's captaincy after win over LSG

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout snt

    IPL 2022: LSG's Ayush Badoni grateful to mentor Gambhir for backing him throughout

    Video Icon