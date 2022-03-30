ICC Test Rankings: Rohit, Kohli go down; Ashwin gains places

The ICC Test Rankings have been updated. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have lost places, while Ravichandran Ashwin has gained a few spots.

Image credit: Getty

On Wednesday, the ICC Test Rankings underwent a fresh update. From India's perspective, there have been some shockers. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have lost some places in the rankings, while the former is the top-ranked Indian, whereas on the other hand, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is among the notable gainers in the same.

Image credit: Getty

Rohit has dropped to the eighth spot in the rankings with 754 rating points. On the other hand, Kohli is tenth with 742 points. Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant is in 11th place with 738 points, while Mayank Agarwal is in 20th spot with 650 points. Marnus Labuschagne dominates the department with 892 points. ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Mohammed Shami credits Test cricket for recent success

Image credit: Getty

As for the bowlers, Ashwin is the highest-ranked India in the second spot with 850, followed by pacer Jasprit Bumrah in the fourth spot with 830. Meanwhile, seamer Mohammed Shami and leg-spinner Ravindra Jadeja have gained a place up to 16th and 17th, with 697 and 686 points. Pacer Pat Cummins (901) ruled the department.

Image credit: Getty