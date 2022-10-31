ICC T20 World Cup 2022: What makes Suryakumar's gameplay special? Fleming, du Plessis explain

Suryakumar Yadav has been a sensation during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, despite having no prior experience playing in Australia. Meanwhile, Stephen Fleming and Faf du Plessis have explained what makes his batting unique.

Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is having a great time with the side during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He is India's second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, amassing 134 in three innings at an excellent average of 67.00 and a strike rate of 178.66, including twin half-centuries. Moreover, seeing him perform despite having no prior experience playing in Australia, where the conditions are vastly different, with extreme bounce on the wickets, is even more intriguing. In the meantime, legendary former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming has explained what makes SKY's gameplay unique, having played a laudable knock of a 40-ball 68 on a bouncy Perth track against South Africa on Sunday.

Chatting to ESPNCricinfo, Fleming remarked, "He [Surya] has a positive mindset. And he has a very open and aggressive stance, allowing him to play many unusual areas. So, he's created a technique which bowlers are finding it hard to find the right lengths [against] because if they're full, he'll hit over cover or around; if they're fractionally short, he'll go over third man and point. And, anything straight, he's very good with the short ball. So, he's developed an arduous technique to find an area of weakness [in]." ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022: 'CREDIT FOR MY SUCCESS GOES TO BHUVNESHWAR KUMAR' - ARSHDEEP SINGH

In the same light, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis described, "His [Suryakumar's] skill set is so high that as a bowler, you don't feel like you can tie him down to certain areas. He's got all the different shots and scores in all the different areas. The thing that stands out for me with him is his composure."

