    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: What makes Suryakumar's gameplay special? Fleming, du Plessis explain

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 2:15 PM IST

    Suryakumar Yadav has been a sensation during the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup, despite having no prior experience playing in Australia. Meanwhile, Stephen Fleming and Faf du Plessis have explained what makes his batting unique.

    Image credit: PTI

    Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav is having a great time with the side during the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. He is India's second-highest run-scorer of the tournament, amassing 134 in three innings at an excellent average of 67.00 and a strike rate of 178.66, including twin half-centuries. Moreover, seeing him perform despite having no prior experience playing in Australia, where the conditions are vastly different, with extreme bounce on the wickets, is even more intriguing. In the meantime, legendary former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming has explained what makes SKY's gameplay unique, having played a laudable knock of a 40-ball 68 on a bouncy Perth track against South Africa on Sunday.

    Image credit: Getty

    Chatting to ESPNCricinfo, Fleming remarked, "He [Surya] has a positive mindset. And he has a very open and aggressive stance, allowing him to play many unusual areas. So, he's created a technique which bowlers are finding it hard to find the right lengths [against] because if they're full, he'll hit over cover or around; if they're fractionally short, he'll go over third man and point. And, anything straight, he's very good with the short ball. So, he's developed an arduous technique to find an area of weakness [in]."

    Image credit: PTI

    In the same light, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis described, "His [Suryakumar's] skill set is so high that as a bowler, you don't feel like you can tie him down to certain areas. He's got all the different shots and scores in all the different areas. The thing that stands out for me with him is his composure."

    Image credit: PTI

    "With a guy who has got so many shots, I seldom see him [SKY] be frantic and feel rushed. He's just got this calmness about him. He knows when to pull that trigger, go through the gears, and always looks calm. He's just a fantastic T20 player to watch. He's the perfect guy that, as a youngster, you look at how you go through different gears at different game stages," concluded du Plessis.

