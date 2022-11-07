Virat Kohli adjudged ICC Player of the Month for October

Virat Kohli has been phenomenal in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup, being the highest run-scorer. Consequently, he has been adjudged the ICC Player of the Month for October.

Former Indian skipper and top-order batter Virat Kohli has been sensational since September, when he regained his brutal form during the Asia Cup 2022 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Last month, he carried the same killer form in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He is currently the highest run-scorer, having accumulated 246 in five innings at a Bradmansque average of 123.00 and a strike rate of 138.98, including three half-centuries. He has a top score of an unbeaten 82. Naturally, he was nominated for the ICC Player of the Month for October, and on Monday, he won it.

After winning the award, Kohli told the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a statement, "It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men's Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe and the panel makes this accolade even more special for me."

"I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed well during the month and my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability," concluded Kohli. Voting panel member and former Windies cricketer Darren Ganga said, "Kohli is the quintessential batter. He displayed immense character to overcome a lean period with the bat."

"October saw him [Kohli] score an unbeaten 49 against South Africa, followed by two half-centuries at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. That majestic knock against Pakistan will be remembered as one of the all-time best T20I innings. I saw it live at the MCG, and to deliver in such style on that occasion, is only a privilege enjoyed by the greats of this beautiful game," concluded Ganga.

