ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Fleming expresses his confidence in Rahul rediscovering his mojo

KL Rahul has yet to have the best in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. However, Stephen Fleming is confident of him bouncing back and coming in handy for India in the tournament remainder.

Image credit: Getty

Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has not had the best of himself yet in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. In the three matches, he has scored just 22 runs at an inferior average of 7.33 and a strike rate of 64.70. His top score is just nine during India's 56-run conquest over the Netherlands. However, the Team India management is unwilling to pull the plug on him. In the meantime, legendary former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming has also backed Rahul to re-discover his lost mojo and bounce back, besides coming in handy for the side in the remainder of the event.

Image credit: Getty

Chitchatting to ESPNCricinfo, Fleming said, "I'm locking him [Rahul] in. I'm saying, 'Mate, you're in for the run. You've proven how good a player you can be'. I'm going to give you the confidence to say, 'You've got the remainder of the tournament to play'. Play however you want, but I'm not dropping you. You're a key player, and I support you. If that can unlock him, then that would be great. It could go a long way in us winning the competition. So, that would be my message."

Image credit: PTI