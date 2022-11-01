Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Fleming expresses his confidence in Rahul rediscovering his mojo

    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 2:43 PM IST

    KL Rahul has yet to have the best in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. However, Stephen Fleming is confident of him bouncing back and coming in handy for India in the tournament remainder.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has not had the best of himself yet in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. In the three matches, he has scored just 22 runs at an inferior average of 7.33 and a strike rate of 64.70. His top score is just nine during India's 56-run conquest over the Netherlands. However, the Team India management is unwilling to pull the plug on him. In the meantime, legendary former New Zealand skipper Stephen Fleming has also backed Rahul to re-discover his lost mojo and bounce back, besides coming in handy for the side in the remainder of the event.

    Image credit: Getty

    Chitchatting to ESPNCricinfo, Fleming said, "I'm locking him [Rahul] in. I'm saying, 'Mate, you're in for the run. You've proven how good a player you can be'. I'm going to give you the confidence to say, 'You've got the remainder of the tournament to play'. Play however you want, but I'm not dropping you. You're a key player, and I support you. If that can unlock him, then that would be great. It could go a long way in us winning the competition. So, that would be my message."

    CATCH ALL ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: PTI

    Fleming was backed by Rahul's former Karnataka teammate Robin Uthappa, who said, "He [Fleming] has spoken like a champion coach, right? You want to be able to give a high-quality player like that as much confidence as possible because he [Rahul] is a match-winner for you. When you have that security with you, you know you will go out there and give it your all. And I am hundred per cent with Flem on that."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka: Dhananjaya de Silva ensures easy SL win over AFG to stay in semis contention, twitter rejoices-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dhananjaya de Silva ensures easy SL win over AFG to stay in semis contention

    End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?-ayh

    End of road for Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin? BCCI begins T20 transition?

    Hardik Pandya to lead India T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs snt

    Hardik Pandya to lead India's T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs

    Are elite sportspersons prepping enough for life after retirement? Wasim Akram's case indicates they need to-ayh

    Are elite sportspersons prepping enough for life after retirement? Wasim Akram's case indicates they need to

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE: Aaron Finch overpowers Lorcan Tucker as Australia wins by 42 runs against Ireland, twitter reacts-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, AUS vs IRE: Finch overpowers Tucker as Australia wins by 42 runs

    Recent Stories

    Made in India Artificial Intelligence to prevent trains from hitting animals

    Made-in-India Artificial Intelligence to prevent trains from hitting animals

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is thug, and AAP is maha thug: BJP's Sambit Patra - adt

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar is thug, and AAP is maha thug: BJP's Sambit Patra

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today here is how to check your scorecard gcw

    Rajasthan BSTC Result 2022 to be announced today; here's how to check your scorecard

    Ana Juneja's excellence as an intellectual property attorney helps business owners generate revenue

    Ana Juneja’s excellence as an intellectual property attorney helps business owners generate revenue

    At least 5 workers fell unconscious as Liquid Carbon Dioxide gas leaked from tanker; check details AJR

    At least 5 workers fell unconscious as Liquid Carbon Dioxide gas leaked from tanker; check details

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon