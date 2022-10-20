Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Steven Smith looks set to miss Australia's opener versus New Zealand

    First Published Oct 20, 2022, 10:36 AM IST

    Australia takes on New Zealand in Saturday's Super 12 opening match of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney. However, Steven Smith is likely to miss the game for the hosts. Here's why.

    Image credit: Getty

    The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is already underway in Australia, with the group-stage games taking place. From Saturday, the Super 12 round gets underway, with the hosts taking on their trans-Tasman rival, New Zealand, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, the Kangaroos do not have a piece of good news ahead of the clash. Former skipper and top-order batter Steven Smith seems to miss out on the tie. While he remains injury-free, his current form has been far from satisfactory, which has compelled chief national selector George Bailey to consider his place in the playing XI for Saturday.

    Image credit: Getty

    "I think all the members of our 15 have a role to play. But I don't think that will start in the 11 for Steve. I think that should we need a role from him at some stage, then absolutely," Bailey told local media on Thursday, reports IANS. However, Bailey affirmed that explosive opener David Warner is good with his form and should feature for the side on Saturday.

    ALSO WATCH: 'Motive and thought process is to win the ICC T20 World Cup' - Rohit Sharma

    Image credit: Getty

    Warner also had an injury concern after hurting his neck ahead of the third Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at home earlier this month. He also missed the warm-up contest against India on Monday and did not travel to India for the three T20Is last month. Also, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh nursed an ankle injury and has not bowled since August. But Bailey refused to confirm his selection for Saturday.

    Image credit: Getty

    "He [Marsh] is tracking well. I don't think it is any secret that our all-rounders are an important part of our structure. I think he bowled 20 to 30 balls with pretty good intensity in the nets yesterday. I think he has hit all the markers that he wanted to, but given the importance of that (all-rounder) structure, it is not something we wanted to risk too early. I fully expect Mitch to be available and ready to go, whether Saturday or game two," said Bailey.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: I will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo tomorrow - Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur win-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I will deal with Ronaldo tomorrow' - Ten Hag after United's 2-0 Tottenham win

    Motive and thought process is to win the ICC T20 World Cup - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    'Motive and thought process is to win the ICC T20 World Cup' - Rohit Sharma

    Did Urvashi Rautela say I love you to Rishabh Pant Actor clarifies on the viral video drb

    Did Urvashi Rautela say ‘I love you’ to Rishabh Pant? Actor clarifies on the viral video

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, WI vs ZIM: All-round West Indies/Windies remains in Super 12 contention with Zimbabwe rout, twitter reactions-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: All-round Windies remains in Super 12 contention with Zimbabwe rout

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ex-Pakistan skipper blasts Babar Azam-led side's fitness level; says 'tummies visible' snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Ex-Pakistan skipper blasts Babar Azam-led side's fitness level; says 'tummies visible'

    Recent Stories

    MAH CET MBA Counselling 2022 final merit list released; know steps here - adt

    MAH CET MBA Counselling 2022 final merit list released; know steps here

    Mumbai Delhi tickets sold out ahead of Diwali October 20 most popular travel date Report gcw

    Mumbai-Delhi tickets sold out ahead of Diwali, October 20 most popular travel date: Report

    Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice RBA

    Diwali 2022: How to control Diabetes this festival season? Here are some tips and advice

    It was quite clear: Congress Jairam Ramesh defends Rahul Gandhi's 'Ask Khargeji' comment - adt

    It was quite clear: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh defends Rahul Gandhi's 'Ask Khargeji' comment

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: I will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo tomorrow - Erik Ten Hag after Manchester United 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur win-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'I will deal with Ronaldo tomorrow' - Ten Hag after United's 2-0 Tottenham win

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Here are the records that could get broken

    Video Icon
    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    DefExpo 2022: India's fifth-generation combat aircraft design to get done by December

    Video Icon
    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon