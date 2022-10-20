ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Steven Smith looks set to miss Australia's opener versus New Zealand

Australia takes on New Zealand in Saturday's Super 12 opening match of the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup in Sydney. However, Steven Smith is likely to miss the game for the hosts. Here's why.

Image credit: Getty

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 is already underway in Australia, with the group-stage games taking place. From Saturday, the Super 12 round gets underway, with the hosts taking on their trans-Tasman rival, New Zealand, at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). However, the Kangaroos do not have a piece of good news ahead of the clash. Former skipper and top-order batter Steven Smith seems to miss out on the tie. While he remains injury-free, his current form has been far from satisfactory, which has compelled chief national selector George Bailey to consider his place in the playing XI for Saturday.

"I think all the members of our 15 have a role to play. But I don't think that will start in the 11 for Steve. I think that should we need a role from him at some stage, then absolutely," Bailey told local media on Thursday, reports IANS. However, Bailey affirmed that explosive opener David Warner is good with his form and should feature for the side on Saturday. ALSO WATCH: 'Motive and thought process is to win the ICC T20 World Cup' - Rohit Sharma

Warner also had an injury concern after hurting his neck ahead of the third Twenty20 International (T20I) against England at home earlier this month. He also missed the warm-up contest against India on Monday and did not travel to India for the three T20Is last month. Also, all-rounder Mitchell Marsh nursed an ankle injury and has not bowled since August. But Bailey refused to confirm his selection for Saturday.

