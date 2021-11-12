  • Facebook
    T20 World Cup 2021: Netizens react to Pakistan's dropped 'Mauka', await Australia vs New Zealand final

    On Thursday, Australia upset Pakistan by five wickets in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup semis in Dubai. While Pakistan was denied its 'Mauka' to reach the final, Twitter went bonkers.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Pakistan vs Australia, PAK vs AUS (Semi-Final): Netizens react to Pakistan's dropped 'Mauka', await Australia vs New Zealand final-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Dubai - United Arab Emirates, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 12:05 AM IST
    Former champion Australia handed fellow former champion Pakistan a five-wicket defeat in the semis of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Australia has reached its second-ever final of the tournament, where it takes on New Zealand at the same venue on Sunday.

    In the meantime, Pakistan was handed its first defeat of the tournament this term. While Pakistan was splendid throughout the competition, playing some spirited cricket, it could not pull up its ante in the semis, thus losing its 'Mauka' for reaching its third final of the event to date.

    FULL SCORECARD: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - Pakistan vs Australia (Super 12)

    Consequently, following Pakistan's loss, social media went crazy, as fans were ecstatic. While the Pakistani fans mourned the loss, it was celebration time for the Indian fans. Also, some of the fans had a go against each other. Nonetheless, it was all friendly despite the heated rivalry between the two sides. Most of the reactions were related to Hasan Ali's dropped catch of Matthew Wade before the latter fired Australia home. Here, we have presented a few of the top tweets with the best reactions.

    Match summary
    Winning the toss, Australia opted to bowl, as Pakistan posted an impressive total of 176/4, thanks to Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman. In reply, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis and Matthew Wade got the job done for the Aussies, while the latter was the star, hitting three successive sixes off pacer Shaheen Afridi to seal the deal by five wickets.
    Brief scores: Pakistan 76/4 (Rizwan- 67, Azam- 39, Zaman- 55; Starc- 2/38) lost to Australia 177/5 (Warner- 49, Stoinis- 40*, Wade- 41*; Shadab- 4/26) by five wickets.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 12:07 AM IST
