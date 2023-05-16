Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    From Millions to Lakhs: IPL's Most Disastrous Pay Cuts Ever!

    First Published May 16, 2023, 1:11 PM IST

    The IPL is known for its extravagant player salaries, but sometimes even the biggest stars aren't immune to a harsh reality check. In the latest auction, several players saw their wages slashed by millions, shocking fans and pundits.

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the wealthiest and most glamorous Twenty20 (T20) league in the world, with players from all over the globe vying for a piece of the pie. From household names like Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to rising stars like Kyle Jamieson and Jhye Richardson, the league is home to some of the best cricketers in the world.

    However, Many auctions saw several players suffer a massive blow to their bank accounts over the years. Here is our list of the Top 10 players with the highest pay cuts:

    1. Kyle Jamieson: New Zealand's tall fast bowler Kyle Jamieson was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for a staggering 15 crores in 2021. However, in 2023, his salary was reduced to just ₹1 crore. It is a massive pay cut of ₹14 crores, making it the biggest in IPL history.

    2. Jhye Richardson: Australian speedster Jhye Richardson was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for ₹14 crores in 2022. However, his salary was slashed to ₹1.5 crores the following year. It is a significant drop of $12.5 crores.

    3. Kane Williamson: The Kiwi captain was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹14 crores in 2022, but 2023 his salary dropped to just ₹2 crores. It is a reduction of ₹12 crores.

    4. Romario Shepherd: The West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd was purchased by SRH for ₹7.75 crores in 2022, but his salary was cut down to ₹50 lakh in 2023, making it a drop of ₹7 crores.

    5. Mayank Agarwal: Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) bought Mayank Agarwal for ₹14 crores in 2022. However, in 2023, SRH bought him for ₹8.25 crores, making it a pay cut of ₹5.75 crores.

    6. Odean Smith: PBKS bought the Jamaican all-rounder Odean Smith for ₹6 crores in 2022. However, in 2023, his salary was cut to ₹50 lakh, a decrease of ₹5.5 crores.

    7. Krishnappa Gowtham: Indian all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for ₹9.25 crores in 2021. However, in 2023, his salary dropped to ₹90 lakh, making it a cut of ₹8.35 crores.

    8. Tymal Mills: English speedster Tymal Mills was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for ₹12 crores in 2017. However, in 2022, his salary was reduced to ₹1.5 crores, a significant decrease of ₹10.5 crores.

    9. Pat Cummins: Australian pacer Pat Cummins was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for ₹15.50 crores in 2021. However, in 2022, his salary was cut to ₹7.25 crores, a pay cut of ₹8.25 crores.

    10. Manish Pandey: Indian batsman Manish Pandey was bought by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for ₹4.6 crores in 2022. However, in 2023, his salary was reduced to ₹2.4 crores after Delhi Capitals (DC) bought him, which is a decrease of ₹2.2 crores.

