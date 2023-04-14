Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    5 Unbreakable Records of IPL - The feats that leave fans in awe

    First Published Apr 14, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    From breathtaking batting displays to awe-inspiring bowling spells, the IPL has it all. Thanks to Sandeep Rana, we look at some of the unbreakable records of IPL that have stood the test of time and continue to leave fans spellbound.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Sandeep Rana

    The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the stage for some of the most exhilarating cricketing moments in recent memory. Over the years, the league has witnessed remarkable performances that have etched themselves into the record books. Here are some of the Unbreakable Records: 

    article_image2

    Image credit: Sandeep Rana

    1. Virat Kohli: 973 runs in a season
    It's hard to imagine someone scoring nearly 1,000 runs in just one season of IPL. However, Virat Kohli proved it's possible with his remarkable performance during the IPL 2016, scoring 973 runs. Although many players are known for power-hitting and scoring big runs, anyone will likely need to break Kohli's record for most runs in a single season.

    CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

    article_image3

    Image credit: Sandeep Rana

    2. Chris Gayle's 175*
    In 2013, Gayle set a monumental record by scoring the highest individual score in IPL history. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gayle smashed an unbeaten 175 runs off just 66 balls against Pune Warriors. This extraordinary feat will require someone with Gayle's immense talent and skill to break this record.

    article_image4

    Image credit: Sandeep Rana

    3. Amit Mishra's three hat-tricks
    Amit Mishra holds an incredible record of achieving three hat-tricks during this period, in 2008, 2011, and 2013. Over 15 seasons of the IPL, only 18 bowlers have claimed a hat-trick, resulting in 21 hat-tricks. It's hard to imagine anyone surpassing Mishra's outstanding achievement.

    ALSO READ: IPL: Mystery Spinners - Rare Breed of Wizards!

    article_image5

    Image credit: Sandeep Rana

    4. 10-game winning streak by KKR
    In IPL 2014, the former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champion after an exciting season filled with drama. The team displayed an impressive performance by winning ten consecutive matches in the latter half of the tournament, ultimately leading them to lift the trophy.

    article_image6

    Image credit: Sandeep Rana

    5. Chris Gayle's 37 runs in a single over!
    In an IPL match in 2011, Chris Gayle smashed 37 runs in a single over, making it the most expensive over in IPL history. Gayle hit four sixes and three fours, including a no-ball, and scored 44 runs off 16 balls. The innings are now famously known as the "Gayle Storm" and are regarded as one of the most fantastic performances in IPL history.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2023 Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav sends special message to Shubman Gill after Gujarat Titans win over Punjab Kings snt

    IPL 2023: MI's Suryakumar Yadav sends 'special' message to Shubman Gill after GT's win over PBKS

    ipl 2023 kkr vs srh preview kolkata knight riders sunrisers hyderabad date time venue tickets where to watch live stream snt

    IPL 2023: High-flying Kolkata Knight Riders face Sunrisers Hyderabad; eye hat-trick of wins

    ipl 2023 Too late to change action, but... Ian Bishop gives ultimate advice to injury-prone Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah snt

    'Too late to change action, but...': Ian Bishop gives ultimate advice to injury-prone Jasprit Bumrah

    IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Man of the Match Ashwin 'surprised' by umpires' call to change ball because of dew snt

    IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Man of the Match Ashwin 'surprised' by umpires' call to change ball because of dew

    IPL 2023: Is MS Dhoni knee injury a concern for Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming responds snt

    IPL 2023: Is Dhoni's knee injury a concern for Chennai Super Kings? Coach Fleming responds

    Recent Stories

    TANCET 2023 Result OUT at tancet.annauniv.edu; here's how to check results AJR

    TANCET 2023 Result OUT at tancet.annauniv.edu; here's how to check results

    Happy anniversary Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan shower love, SEE PICS AHA

    Happy anniversary Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt; Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan shower love, SEE PICS

    DMK files': Tamil Nadu BJP chief releases assets list of CM Stalin, other ministers; check details AJR

    'DMK files': Tamil Nadu BJP chief releases assets list of CM Stalin, other ministers; check details

    Apple to pay Rs 40 lakh per month rent for Delhi store which is smaller than Mumbai gcw

    Apple to pay Rs 40 lakh per month rent for Delhi store which is smaller than Mumbai's?

    tennis Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Novak Djokovic suffers shocking Round 3 exit; Lorenzo Musetti struggles not to cry-ayh

    Monte-Carlo Masters 2023: Novak Djokovic suffers shocking Round 3 exit; Lorenzo Musetti 'struggles not to cry'

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon