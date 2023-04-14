5 Unbreakable Records of IPL - The feats that leave fans in awe

From breathtaking batting displays to awe-inspiring bowling spells, the IPL has it all. Thanks to Sandeep Rana, we look at some of the unbreakable records of IPL that have stood the test of time and continue to leave fans spellbound.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the stage for some of the most exhilarating cricketing moments in recent memory. Over the years, the league has witnessed remarkable performances that have etched themselves into the record books. Here are some of the Unbreakable Records:

1. Virat Kohli: 973 runs in a season

It's hard to imagine someone scoring nearly 1,000 runs in just one season of IPL. However, Virat Kohli proved it's possible with his remarkable performance during the IPL 2016, scoring 973 runs. Although many players are known for power-hitting and scoring big runs, anyone will likely need to break Kohli's record for most runs in a single season. CATCH ALL IPL 2023 UPDATES HERE

2. Chris Gayle's 175*

In 2013, Gayle set a monumental record by scoring the highest individual score in IPL history. Playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gayle smashed an unbeaten 175 runs off just 66 balls against Pune Warriors. This extraordinary feat will require someone with Gayle's immense talent and skill to break this record.

3. Amit Mishra's three hat-tricks

Amit Mishra holds an incredible record of achieving three hat-tricks during this period, in 2008, 2011, and 2013. Over 15 seasons of the IPL, only 18 bowlers have claimed a hat-trick, resulting in 21 hat-tricks. It's hard to imagine anyone surpassing Mishra's outstanding achievement. ALSO READ: IPL: Mystery Spinners - Rare Breed of Wizards!

4. 10-game winning streak by KKR

In IPL 2014, the former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) emerged as champion after an exciting season filled with drama. The team displayed an impressive performance by winning ten consecutive matches in the latter half of the tournament, ultimately leading them to lift the trophy.

