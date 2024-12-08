Karnataka Bank PO recruitment 2024: Apply Online to get salary upto Rs 85,000

Karnataka Bank has released a notification for PO vacancies for 2024. Interested candidates can submit their applications online from November 30 to December 10, 2024. 


Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2024 offers a promising banking career with attractive salary packages, career growth, and professional development. Eligible candidates should apply online by December 10, 2024, and start preparing for the exam scheduled for December 22, 2024.

Selected candidates will undergo an induction training program at Karnataka Bank's Staff Training College in Mangalore or any other designated location. The cost of training will be borne by the candidates.

Karnataka Bank Probationary Officer:

The selection process includes an online exam followed by an interview. Selected candidates will be hired as Probationary Officers (PO) with a starting salary of ₹48,480.

Karnataka Bank PO Recruitment 2024: Important Dates
Last Date to Apply Online: December 10, 2024
Exam Date: December 22, 2024 (Tentative)

Candidates aspiring to join Karnataka Bank as Probationary Officers (PO) can now submit their applications through the official online portal. The application portal is open and will close on December 10, 2024. Interested candidates should complete their registration and application fee payment before the deadline to avoid last-minute hassles. Click the link below to apply online for Karnataka Bank PO 2024 and initiate the application process seamlessly.
https://karnatakabankpo.azurewebsites.net/

Salary

Selected candidates will receive a starting basic pay of ₹48,480 per month. In metro centres, the salary can reach up to ₹85,920, including perks and other benefits. Additionally, it offers opportunities for career growth and development, making it a lucrative choice for job seekers.

