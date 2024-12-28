Relief for Chennaiites: Tomato and onion prices drop in Koyambedu market

Tomato and onion prices have decreased in Chennai's Koyambedu market today. Let's take a detailed look at today's vegetable price list.

Today's Vegetable Rates

While petrol and diesel prices are rising in India, the prices of essential commodities, including vegetables, are also at their peak. In particular, the prices of tomatoes and onions, which are unavoidable in cooking, have been continuously increasing. A few months ago, a kilo of tomatoes crossed 100 rupees. The price of onions crossed 120 rupees. Housewives were severely affected by the competitive rise in tomato and onion prices. The rocket speed of tomatoes has created a situation where the amount of tomatoes and onions used in home cooking has to be reduced. Further, due to rain, the yield of tomatoes and onions was affected and the price increased.

Vegetable Rates in Chennai

Following this, the central and state governments took steps to reduce the prices of tomatoes and onions. Tomatoes were sold at lower prices in farm fresh outlets in Tamil Nadu. After this, the prices of tomatoes and onions have been decreasing for the past few weeks. While tomatoes were sold at Rs.15 to Rs.25 per kg yesterday, today they are being sold at Rs.15 to Rs.23. Similarly, large onions were sold at Rs.20 to Rs.40 per kg yesterday, while today they are being sold at Rs.10 to Rs.38.

Green Chili Price

The prices of other vegetables have also come down significantly. Okra is sold at 40 rupees per kg, bottle gourd at 45 per kg, and ridge gourd at 43 per kg. Similarly, ginger is sold at 140 rupees per kg, beans at 55 rupees per kg, eggplant at 30 rupees per kg, drumstick at 100 rupees per kg, cauliflower at 10 to 15 rupees each, carrot at 45 rupees per kg, cabbage at 14 rupees per kg, and broad beans at 60 rupees per kg.

Tomato Price

Green chilies are sold at Rs.25 per kg, potatoes at Rs.35 per kg, coconut at Rs.35 per kg, senai potato at Rs.55 per kg, and mango at Rs.90 per kg. Chow chow is sold at Rs.18 per kg, garlic at Rs.306 per kg, and purple yam at Rs.35 per kg.

