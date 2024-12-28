Relief for Chennaiites: Tomato and onion prices drop in Koyambedu market

Tomato and onion prices have decreased in Chennai's Koyambedu market today. Let's take a detailed look at today's vegetable price list.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 11:41 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 11:41 AM IST

Today's Vegetable Rates

While petrol and diesel prices are rising in India, the prices of essential commodities, including vegetables, are also at their peak. In particular, the prices of tomatoes and onions, which are unavoidable in cooking, have been continuously increasing. A few months ago, a kilo of tomatoes crossed 100 rupees.

The price of onions crossed 120 rupees. Housewives were severely affected by the competitive rise in tomato and onion prices. The rocket speed of tomatoes has created a situation where the amount of tomatoes and onions used in home cooking has to be reduced. Further, due to rain, the yield of tomatoes and onions was affected and the price increased.

article_image2

Vegetable Rates in Chennai

Following this, the central and state governments took steps to reduce the prices of tomatoes and onions. Tomatoes were sold at lower prices in farm fresh outlets in Tamil Nadu. After this, the prices of tomatoes and onions have been decreasing for the past few weeks. While tomatoes were sold at Rs.15 to Rs.25 per kg yesterday, today they are being sold at Rs.15 to Rs.23. Similarly, large onions were sold at Rs.20 to Rs.40 per kg yesterday, while today they are being sold at Rs.10 to Rs.38.

Also read: Facing job loss? Here's how to maintain your credit score during unemployment

article_image3

Green Chili Price

The prices of other vegetables have also come down significantly. Okra is sold at 40 rupees per kg, bottle gourd at 45 per kg, and ridge gourd at 43 per kg. Similarly, ginger is sold at 140 rupees per kg, beans at 55 rupees per kg, eggplant at 30 rupees per kg, drumstick at 100 rupees per kg, cauliflower at 10 to 15 rupees each, carrot at 45 rupees per kg, cabbage at 14 rupees per kg, and broad beans at 60 rupees per kg.

article_image4

Tomato Price

Green chilies are sold at Rs.25 per kg, potatoes at Rs.35 per kg, coconut at Rs.35 per kg, senai potato at Rs.55 per kg, and mango at Rs.90 per kg. Chow chow is sold at Rs.18 per kg, garlic at Rs.306 per kg, and purple yam at Rs.35 per kg.

Also read: From Vande Bharat to Maha Kumbh prep: Indian Railways introduces fresh timetable with new trains in 2025

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From Vande Bharat to Maha Kumbh prep: Indian Railways introduces fresh timetable with new trains in 2025 AJR

From Vande Bharat to Maha Kumbh prep: Indian Railways introduces fresh timetable with new trains in 2025

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Facing job loss? Here's how to maintain your credit score during unemployment AJR

Facing job loss? Here's how to maintain your credit score during unemployment

Year ender 2024: Mules, phishing and digital arrests how scamsters exploited dark web AJR

Year ender 2024: Mules, phishing and digital arrests — How scamsters exploited dark web

Karnataka: Nandini milk prices likely to go up by Rs 5 post Sankranti vkp

Karnataka: Nandini milk prices likely to go up by Rs 5 post Sankranti

Recent Stories

Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt ATG

'Next film mein band bajegi...', 'Jigra' director Vasan Bala says THIS about Alia Bhatt

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being raped by grandfather, father and uncle, accused arrested dmn

SHOCKING! 14-year-old UP girl pregnant after being allegedly raped by grandfather, father and uncle

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute shk

Farewell, Dr Manmohan Singh: Former PM laid to rest with full state honours in Delhi; WATCH gun salute

PHOTOS Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

PHOTOS Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks RBA

(PHOTOS) Hina Khan's 7 stylish hairstyles for everyday looks

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon