Post merger magic: Jio+Star offers OTT access at Rs 15

Reliance Jio has finalized its merger with Disney's Hotstar platform, creating a new OTT entity called JioStar.

Jio + Disney Plus Hotstar Merger

JioStar Subscription Plans

Jiostar.com offers subscription plans starting at Rs 15 per month in SD and HD. Kids packs start at Rs 15, while Star Value and Premium packs are Rs 59 and Rs 105 respectively.

JioStar Leadership

Under the leadership of Nita Ambani as chairperson and Uday Shankar as vice-chairperson, JioStar aims to provide high-quality OTT content at competitive rates, ensuring affordability for Indian households.

With packs designed for different Indian languages, the site also highlights regional variety while meeting the distinct tastes of viewers across.



Reliance Jio's position in the expanding Indian OTT market is strengthened by this deal, which also broadens its entertainment portfolio. JioStar aims to transform digital streaming with affordable solutions by fusing JioCinema's reach with Disney's content prowess.