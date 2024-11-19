Post merger magic: Jio+Star offers OTT access at Rs 15

Reliance Jio has finalized its merger with Disney's Hotstar platform, creating a new OTT entity called JioStar.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 7:24 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 7:24 PM IST

Jio + Disney Plus Hotstar Merger

Reliance Jio finalizes merger with Disney's Hotstar platform, creating JioStar. Reliance Industries holds 46.82%, Disney Hotstar 36.84%, and Viacom18 16.34% in the joint venture.

article_image2

JioStar Subscription Plans

Jiostar.com offers subscription plans starting at Rs 15 per month in SD and HD. Kids packs start at Rs 15, while Star Value and Premium packs are Rs 59 and Rs 105 respectively.

article_image3

JioStar Leadership

Under the leadership of Nita Ambani as chairperson and Uday Shankar as vice-chairperson, JioStar aims to provide high-quality OTT content at competitive rates, ensuring affordability for Indian households.

With packs designed for different Indian languages, the site also highlights regional variety while meeting the distinct tastes of viewers across.

Reliance Jio's position in the expanding Indian OTT market is strengthened by this deal, which also broadens its entertainment portfolio. JioStar aims to transform digital streaming with affordable solutions by fusing JioCinema's reach with Disney's content prowess.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Karnataka govt legal trouble adani group KPCL Rs 76 crore notice malaysian sand vkp

Karnataka govt's latest legal tangle: Adani Group's KPCL slaps Rs 76 crore notice over unsold Malaysian sand

Karnataka shocks citizens Treatment costs at Bengaluru govt hospitals hiked by 10-30% vkp

Karnataka shocks citizens: Treatment costs at Bengaluru govt hospitals hiked by 10-30%

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria vkp

Karnataka govt to cancel over 14 lakh BPL cards soon; Check ineligibility criteria

Petrol diesel price on November 19: Check FRESH prices in your city AJR

Petrol, diesel price on November 19: Check FRESH prices in your city

Tata seals deal with Pegatron iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu will hold 60 per cent stake report gcw

Tata seals deal with Pegatron’s iPhone plant in Tamil Nadu, will hold 60% stake: Report

Recent Stories

India China discuss resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indians gcw

India, China discuss resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra for Indians

Blackstone Stock In Focus After PE Firm Set To Acquire Majority Stake In Sandwich Chain Jersey Mike’s

Blackstone Stock In Focus After PE Firm Set To Acquire Majority Stake In Sandwich Chain Jersey Mike’s

Robinhood Stock In Focus After Entry Into Wealth Advisory With TradePMR Buy: Retail Stays Upbeat

Robinhood Stock In Focus After Entry Into Wealth Advisory With TradePMR Buy: Retail Stays Upbeat

Oscar Health Stock Rides Higher As Insider Joshua Kushner Ups Stake: Retail Bets On Trump Boost

Oscar Health Stock Rides Higher As Insider Joshua Kushner Ups Stake: Retail Bets On Trump Boost

Bengaluru 73 electric bikes destroyed in My EV showroom fire at Rajajinagar receptionist charred PHOTOS vkp

Bengaluru: 73 electric bikes destroyed in My EV showroom fire at Rajajinagar, receptionist charred; PHOTOS

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon