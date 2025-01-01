New Year relief: Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 14.5, ATF rates REDUCED by 1.54%

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been slashed to Rs 1,804, a reduction of Rs 14.5 from the earlier price of Rs 1,818.5.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 1, 2025, 10:10 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 1, 2025, 10:10 AM IST

In a welcome New Year announcement, oil marketing companies reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders effective January 1, 2025. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been slashed to Rs 1,804, a reduction of Rs 14.5 from the earlier price of Rs 1,818.5.

article_image2

Jet fuel prices also reduced:

In addition to the LPG price cut, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were reduced by 1.54%, marking a drop of Rs 1,401.37 per kilolitre. The revised ATF price now stands at Rs 90,455.47 per kilolitre in Delhi, which hosts one of the busiest airports in India.

article_image3

No relief for domestic LPG consumers:

While commercial LPG users benefit from the price cut, there has been no change in the cost of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders. These remain priced at Rs 803 in Delhi, providing no immediate relief to households reliant on cooking gas.

article_image4

Price trends and variations:

The reduction in commercial LPG prices comes after five consecutive monthly hikes, which cumulatively raised the price by Rs 172.5 per 19-kg cylinder. During the last revision on December 1, prices had gone up by Rs 16.5.

article_image5

Post the latest revision, commercial LPG cylinders are priced as follows in major cities:

Rs 1,756 in Mumbai
Rs 1,911 in Kolkata
Rs 1,966 in Chennai

Prices of both ATF and LPG vary across states due to differences in local taxes, including VAT.

