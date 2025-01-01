New Year relief: Commercial LPG prices cut by Rs 14.5, ATF rates REDUCED by 1.54%

The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been slashed to Rs 1,804, a reduction of Rs 14.5 from the earlier price of Rs 1,818.5.

In a welcome New Year announcement, oil marketing companies reduced the price of commercial LPG cylinders effective January 1, 2025. The price of a 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi has been slashed to Rs 1,804, a reduction of Rs 14.5 from the earlier price of Rs 1,818.5.

Jet fuel prices also reduced:

In addition to the LPG price cut, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices were reduced by 1.54%, marking a drop of Rs 1,401.37 per kilolitre. The revised ATF price now stands at Rs 90,455.47 per kilolitre in Delhi, which hosts one of the busiest airports in India.

No relief for domestic LPG consumers:

While commercial LPG users benefit from the price cut, there has been no change in the cost of 14.2-kg domestic LPG cylinders. These remain priced at Rs 803 in Delhi, providing no immediate relief to households reliant on cooking gas.

Price trends and variations:

The reduction in commercial LPG prices comes after five consecutive monthly hikes, which cumulatively raised the price by Rs 172.5 per 19-kg cylinder. During the last revision on December 1, prices had gone up by Rs 16.5.

Post the latest revision, commercial LPG cylinders are priced as follows in major cities: Rs 1,756 in Mumbai

Rs 1,911 in Kolkata

Rs 1,966 in Chennai Prices of both ATF and LPG vary across states due to differences in local taxes, including VAT.

