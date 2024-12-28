Central government to support unemployed youth? Here's what we know

The Ministry of Labour has reported a 36% increase in employment in India. In response to a question about an unemployment allowance scheme, the government stated that job creation and youth welfare are their priorities.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 28, 2024, 1:34 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 28, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

Unemployment Allowance

Citing a report, the Ministry of Labour stated that there has been a significant increase in employment in India in recent years. The government says that employment has increased by about 36%. The central government has recently been taking various initiatives aimed at supporting unemployed youth in the country. During the winter session of Parliament, MP G.C. Chandrasekhar raised concerns about the need for an unemployment allowance scheme to address rising inflation and its impact on job seekers.

article_image2

Unemployment Allowance Scheme

He sought clarification on whether the government has any plans to launch such a scheme. Responding to this question, Minister of State for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje stressed that job creation and youth welfare are the government's top priorities. She said these objectives are part of a dynamic and ongoing process. Minister Karandlaje also mentioned the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY), an initiative under the Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC).

Also read: Ration system alert: Major rule change from January 1, 2025 – Here's all you need to know

article_image3

Central Government

This scheme provides unemployment benefits to eligible insured workers who lose their jobs. The minister elaborated that unemployment benefits under ABVKY have been increased from 25% to 50% of average daily earnings and are provided for 90 days. In addition, the eligibility criteria for claiming this benefit have been relaxed to provide support to a larger number of people. Regarding job creation, the Ministry of Labour has reported a significant increase in employment rates in recent years.

article_image4

Unemployment Allowance India

Citing a government report, the ministry revealed that approximately 170 million jobs were created between 2016-17 and 2022-23, resulting in an approximately 36% increase in employment in India. These figures reflect the government's focused efforts to increase employment across various sectors, contributing to a stable economic trajectory. Furthermore, the unemployment rate in India has decreased significantly.

article_image5

Unemployment Assistance

According to the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) report "Debunking the Myth of Jobless Growth: Insights from Data, Theory, and Logic,” the unemployment rate fell from 6% in 2017-18 to 3.2% in 2022-23. This report highlights positive employment trends and the current economic recovery, emphasizing the growth of jobs in key industries.

Also read: Facing job loss? Here's how to maintain your credit score during unemployment

article_image6

Government Schemes

Supporting these findings, data from the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) KLEMS database, using sources such as the Employment and Unemployment Survey and the Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS), shows a steady increase in employment levels since the 1980s. These trends underscore the government's commitment to improving employment opportunities while implementing welfare schemes like ABVKY to help individuals navigate challenges in the labour market.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

From Vande Bharat to Maha Kumbh prep: Indian Railways introduces fresh timetable with new trains in 2025 AJR

From Vande Bharat to Maha Kumbh prep: Indian Railways introduces fresh timetable with new trains in 2025

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94 gcw

Osamu Suzuki, Maruti 800 architect who ignited Indian automobile industry, passes away at 94

Facing job loss? Here's how to maintain your credit score during unemployment AJR

Facing job loss? Here's how to maintain your credit score during unemployment

Year ender 2024: Mules, phishing and digital arrests how scamsters exploited dark web AJR

Year ender 2024: Mules, phishing and digital arrests — How scamsters exploited dark web

Karnataka: Nandini milk prices likely to go up by Rs 5 post Sankranti vkp

Karnataka: Nandini milk prices likely to go up by Rs 5 post Sankranti

Recent Stories

SAD news for all Batman fans Matt Reeves film has been postponed to THIS date RBA

SAD news for all Batman fans: Matt Reeves’ film has been postponed to THIS date

Upstox wins interim order from Delhi High Court against trademark, copyright infringements by unknown entities dmn

Upstox wins interim order from Delhi High Court against trademark, copyright infringements by unknown entities

Speeding bike crashes into divider in Hyderabad; 2 dead; chilling video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Speeding bike crashes into divider in Hyderabad; 2 dead; chilling CCTV video goes viral (WATCH)

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS] ATG

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco share cozy, sweet moment amid engagement joy [PHOTOS]

BREAKING: BJP sent goons to uproot camps, stop registration of welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal big claim shk

BJP sent goons, cops to uproot camps, stop registration of welfare schemes: Arvind Kejriwal big claim (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon