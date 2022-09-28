Tata Tiago EV with 315 km range launched in India at Rs 8.49 lakh; Here's why you should buy it

The Tata Tiago EV comes with the Ziptron architecture from Tata Motors and as a result, the battery pack and the motor get an IP67 waterproof rating. The company will be providing a warranty of 8 years or 1.6 lakh kilometres, whichever comes first. Tata Motors also claims that this makes the Tiago EV capable of going from 0-60 km/h in just 5.7 seconds.

The Tiago EV, the third electric vehicle from Tata Motors, was introduced today in India with a starting price of Rs 8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Priced at Rs. 11.79 lakh, the Tiago EV's most expensive model (ex-showroom). The pricing are provisional and only apply to the first 10,000 consumers. The carmaker also offers the Nexon EV and Tigor EV in addition to the Tiago EV. The bookings for the Tiago EV will commence on October 10. The deliveries of the vehicle will commence next year in January. Tata Motors has reserved 2,000 units of the maiden 10,000 units of the Tiago EV, which will be offered at introductory prices, for the existing Nexon EV and Tigor EV owners. Also Read | Tata Nexon EV Max becomes first electric car to reach Umling La pass

There are two alternative battery packs for the new Tata Tiago EV: 19.2kWh and 24kWh. The 24kWh model has both 3.3kW AC and 7.2kW AC charging options, in contrast to the 19.2kWh variant's 3.3kW AC option. The battery pack and motor of the Tata Tiago EV are certified IP67. Both come with a standard eight-year, 1,60,000-mile warranty. The new electric model's highest stated range is 315 kilometres. The Tata Tiago EV has a number of drive modes, but the sport mode allows it to reach 60 kilometres per hour in 5.7 seconds. Also Read | Hero MotoCorp to enter EV segment, to launch 1st model on October 7

Regarding features, the Tata Tiago EV has four levels of regenerative braking and two driving modes, City and Sport, to further improve the driving experience and provide the driver a modest increase in range while they are on the road. As part of its ZConnect service, Tata Motors is also providing 45 connected car options, including features like remote geofencing, vehicle tracking, and vehicle telematics. The Tiago EV has a number of amenities, including projector auto headlights, rain-sensing wipers, a dual-tone roof, an electric tailgate, leatherette seats, a touchscreen infotainment system, automatic temperature control, cruise control, a rear parking camera, and a cooled glovebox. Also Read | Watch: China tests 'flying car' with magnetic technology that goes up to 143 miles per hour