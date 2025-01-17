Maruti Suzuki unveils eVitara at Auto Expo 2025 | Check features, range and more

Maruti Suzuki launched its first Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV), the eVitara, at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Built on the HEARTECT-e EV platform, it emphasizes strength, spaciousness, and high-voltage protection, boasting a digital cockpit with advanced features.

Maruti Suzuki India Limited today launched the company's first BEV (Battery Electric Vehicle), the e Vitara at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The e Vitara is based on the recently developed HEARTECT-e EV platform. Three fundamental design ideas underpin this platform, according to Maruti Suzuki: superior strength and structural rigidity, a roomy interior, and cutting-edge high-voltage protection. The dimensions of the e Vitara are as follows: 4,275 mm in length, 2,700 mm in wheelbase, 1,640 mm in height, and 1,800 mm in width. In addition to maximizing cabin space, its flat floor design houses a large battery pack.

e-Vitara's Interiors Soft-touch dual-tone materials, a freshly designed custom steering wheel, a fixed-glass sunroof, a twin-deck floating console, and multicolored ambient lighting are all aspects of the e Vitara's digital cockpit. The car has a 26.04 cm (10.25-inch) multi-information display and an integrated 25.65 cm (10.1-inch) digital display that provide extensive controls and information. The in-car experience is further improved with wireless connectivity and a high-end sound system from "Infinity by Harman." The e Vitara has a 10-way power-adjustable driver's seat that leads its class and ventilated front seats. The best-in-class seating arrangement for backseat passengers includes a 40:20:40 split arrangement, sliding and reclining capabilities, and convenient boot access. A rear seat armrest with a cupholder is one of the extra elements that provide comfort and adaptability for a range of travel requirements.

e Vitara's battery and range The motor, inverter, and gearbox are all integrated into a 3-in-1 system that powers the e Vitara's electric drivetrain. There are two battery alternatives available for the e-VITARA, each matched with a different engine setup. A front axle-mounted engine with 144 horsepower and 189 Nm of torque is powered by a 49kWh battery. In the meantime, a front electric motor that produces 174 horsepower and 189 Nm of torque is connected to the 61kWh battery.





Other details of e-Vitara In addition to a specific snow terrain mode, the e Vitara has three selectable modes: Eco, Normal, and Sport. The vehicle's regenerative braking technology allows for one-pedal driving for extra convenience. With its Level 2 ADAS, the e-VITARA offers a full range of autonomous driving assistance. Seven standard airbags, including a driver-side knee airbag, all-disc brakes, an electronic parking brake, e-Call capabilities, and a tire pressure monitoring system are among the safety features. Price and competition The e Vitara’s price will be revealed in March, but it will rival the Mahindra BE 6 (Rs 18.90 lakh-26.90 lakh), Tata Curvv EV (Rs 17.49 lakh-21.99 lakh), and MG ZS EV (Rs 18.98 lakh-25.75 lakh). The e Vitara will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant, with half of the production slated for export to Japan and Europe.(all prices, ex-showroom)

Latest Videos