Kia EV6: 5 things you need to know before you buy the car

The Kia EV6 is poised to hit Indian roads on July 2, with a debut date of July 2. Bookings for the new electric crossover have already begun, with a refundable deposit of Rs 3 lakh. Only 100 cars will be available in the initial batch, but before you head to your local dealer, here are a few things you should know about the Korean automaker's first electric vehicle (EV) for India. Outside look The Kia EV6 is classified as a crossover vehicle. This means that, while it is really a hatchback, the look is more akin to an SUV. The proportions of the EV6, on the other hand, are more akin to an SUV than a traditional hatchback. The car's front end has a clamshell bonnet and a very narrow grille flanked by sharp angular headlights. The front windscreen is slanted sufficiently to give the car a sharper appearance, and the bumper also serves as an intake to channel air beneath the car, allowing for improved battery cooling.

The EV6 has a broad stance, which is best visible from the back, measuring 4,695 mm in length, 1,890 mm in width, and 1,545 mm in height. It is also the location of the rear light bar, which runs the width of the vehicle and ends with the tail lights. Kia sells the EV6 in five different configurations across the world. However, the EV6 will only be available in two configurations in India. Extra features As a result, the EV6 comes standard with a comprehensive package of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems). This assists in monitoring and assisting with driving tasks such as emergency braking, front collision warning, blind spot monitoring and aid, lane maintain monitoring and assistance, cruise control, and much more. Auto Relaxation is one of the options available on the Kia EV6. When waiting at a charging station, the function allows the front seat to recline into a comfortable posture. The seat also slides to the back, providing greater legroom.

Pricing Given that the EV6 is being imported as a whole unit, we should expect a retail price of roughly Rs 60 lakh. The EV6 bookings have already begun, and you can reserve yours for a nominal fee of Rs 3 lakh. Fast charging When connected to a 350 kW DC fast charger, the EV6 has an 800 volt quick charging system that allows it to charge from 10% to 80% in just 18 minutes. You may also utilise the more traditional 400 volt charging system in conjunction with a regular DC fast charger to charge the car in 73 minutes, and it comes standard with a 7 kW charging system that allows for a complete charge in 11 hours.