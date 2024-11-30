Kia Syros: Check out most affordable 7-Seater SUV, launching on Dec 19

Kia is set to launch its most affordable 7-seater SUV on December 19th, generating significant anticipation.

New Kia SUV

The Indian car market sees new changes every day. Now KIA is about to do something that will make every family happy. On the 19th, KIA is going to introduce its cheapest 7 seater car, which will also get great features like 6 airbags in your budget. This car can prove to be suitable for a large family as it will get the perfect blend of space, safety and style. If you have been waiting for a reliable and budget-friendly car for your family for a long time, then this news will be a gift for you.

Affordable SUV

Kia Motors is about to launch another creation in India. The company will launch its new SUV Kia Syros in the Indian market on December 19, which will be introduced with 5-seater and 7-seater options. It has already been teased several times, confirming its design and name. This car will not only be stylish but also full of premium features.

Kia Syros Design

The Kia Syros will have many excellent design elements. It will have a panoramic sunroof, which will make it more premium than before. Apart from this, stacked 3-pod LED headlights and long LED DRLs will make it look even more attractive. Modern touches like large window panels, fire wheel arches and flush-type door handles will also be seen in the car. The L-shaped taillight and straight tailgate at the rear will give it a proper SUV look.

Kia Syros Features

The interior of this SUV may have a dual-tone theme and a 2-spoke steering wheel. Talking about the features, it can get the latest options like dual display setup, panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats and wireless phone charger. For safety, it is expected to get modern features like 6 airbags, reversing camera and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). This car will also be excellent in family safety.

Kia Syros Engine

The Kia Syros could have three engine options - a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. These engines will not only be powerful but will also give good mileage. Gearbox options can range from 5-speed manual to 7-speed DCT. Talking about the price, the starting ex-showroom price of this car could be around Rs 9 lakh.

