    OnePlus Nord CE 3 price cut: Here's how much smartphone costs now

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 gets a significant price cut in India, making the mid-range phone more affordable. OnePlus Nord CE 3 has received a Rs 2000 price cut in India. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G packs a punch with its hardware, featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, a sizable 5,000mAh battery.

    First Published Nov 30, 2023, 11:52 AM IST

    OnePlus Nord CE 3 has received a massive price cut in India. This is one of OnePlus's mid-range phones, and the device is now more affordable for customers thanks to a price reduction of Rs 2000. The Snapdragon 782G-powered smartphone was introduced in India for around Rs 25,000.

    The cost of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in India is now lower by Rs. 2,000. Right now, the phone is being sold at Rs. 24,999 for the version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. When it first came out, it was priced at Rs. 26,999.  The price of the higher-end model, which comes with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM, has been lowered from Rs. 28,999 to Rs. 27,999. 

    All about OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G

    In light of its affordable pricing, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G is a hardware-powerhouse that shows great promise. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G processor, which balances power and economy, is at the heart of its performance. Whether you're using many apps at once, streaming movies, or playing demanding games, this chipset guarantees a fluid experience.

    Also Read | Redmi 13C to launch on December 6 in India; Here's everything you need to know

    Its capacity to multitask with up to 12GB of RAM is one of its main advantages. OnePlus asserts that customers won't experience any performance issues when switching between apps or running up to 24 apps at once. Even while doing intensive activities, lag-free performance is guaranteed by this substantial RAM.

    With a substantial 5,000mAh battery, the phone has a lot more power than its predecessor, the Nord CE 2. This indicates that it will take a while for the gadget to need to be recharged. The 80W SUPERVOOC charging mechanism then activates, guaranteeing a quick recharge. Previous experience with this charging technique suggests that the Nord 3 CE will charge rapidly.

    Also Read | iPhone tips: How to record your Apple iPhone screen with voice?

    With the Nord CE 3 5G, OnePlus has upheld its reputation for sophisticated and upscale design. With an amazing screen-to-body ratio of 93.4%, the phone offers a visually engaging experience. Whether you're playing games, viewing movies, or browsing the internet on your phone, this nearly borderless display makes everything better.

