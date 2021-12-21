  • Facebook
    Apple starts trial production of iPhone 13 in India? Details inside

    The business has begun trial production at its Foxconn facility near Chennai as it aims to manufacture all of its top-selling handsets in the nation. 

    New Delhi, First Published Dec 21, 2021, 12:49 PM IST
    Cupertino-based company Apple has allegedly begun trial manufacture of the Apple iPhone 13 in India, according to the Economic Times. The business has begun trial production at its Foxconn facility near Chennai as it aims to manufacture all of its top-selling handsets in the nation. According to the source, Apple aims to begin commercial manufacturing of the iPhone 13 in India for both the domestic market and exports in February.

    According to the source, Apple has also secured a supply of semiconductor chips, which has aided the company's expansion goal of moving production to India. The production of the iPhone 13 in India will assist Apple in improving the model's supply into worldwide markets. According to the CEOs, around 20-30% of India's generated is typically exported. Apple and Foxconn did not reply to requests for comment.

    According to the source, while Apple intends to manufacture the iPhone 13 in India, the supply of all iPhones have improved. The iPhone 13 is the best-selling smartphone in Apple's newest iPhone 13 series, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max will not be available in the nation. Apple already manufactures the iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 at the Foxconn factory in Chennai. The Wistron facility in Bengaluru manufactures the iPhone SE. According to the study, Apple manufactures about 70 per cent of the devices it sells in India on its own.

    Also Read | Want to fix your iPhone? Apple announces new self-service repair program

    In other news, Apple has announced the 'Self Service Repair' project, which allows customers to conduct their own repairs via a new online shop dedicated to parts and tools. Self-Service Repair will be available first for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, followed by Mac computers equipped with M1 CPUs shortly after. It will be accessible in the United States early next year, and it will be expanded to additional countries in 2022. "Increasing access to Apple original parts gives our customers even more alternatives if a repair is necessary," said Apple's chief operations officer, Jeff Williams, in a statement.

