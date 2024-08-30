La Liga 2024-25: Reigning champions Real Madrid held to a frustrating 1-1 draw away to Las Palmas

Reigning La Liga champions Real Madrid were held to a frustrating 1-1 draw by Las Palmas at Gran Canaria on Thursday night (August 29). Alberto Moleiro put the hosts ahead inside the opening five minutes while Los Blancos drew level through Vinicius Junior's penalty mid-way through the second-half.

Las Palmas, who earned promotion to the top tier of Spanish football in 2023, surprisingly drew the first blood against the current Champions League winner courtesy of some fine individual play by Moleiro. Oli McBurnie played the ball to Moleiro and the 20-year-old got past Airelien Tchouameni with a brilliant first touch before getting the better of a wrong-footed Eder Militao, and then slotted home past Thibaut Courtois.

Mid-way through the first-half, Federico Valverde tested the home goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen with a well-worked fee-kick. Eight minutes from break, the 35-year-old made a stunning diving save to keep out Rudiger's dipping long ranger. The visitors ended the opening half with nine shots to their name.

Ten minutes into the second half, Las Palmas created a rare goal-scoring chance as Kirian Rodriguez played a lovely through ball to find the run of Sandro Ramirez, but the 29-year-old's effort went over the bar. In the 65th-minute Alex Suarez was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the box and referee referee pointed to the spot. Vinicius stepped up and fired home past Cillessen. Meanwhile Las Palmas had a late goal ruled out for off side and the points were shared.

Mbappe is yet to score in three La Liga games since moving from PSG this summer. Real Madrid's will next play host to Real Betis at Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (September 1) before dispersing for the international break. After three games, Carlo Ancelotti's side are sitting at the fifth spot in the La Liga standings, with five points to their name.

