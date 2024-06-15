Euro 2024: Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal sets another European Championship record
Barcelona's young star Lamine Yamal has once again made history, breaking a European Championship record during Spain's Euro 2024 opener against Croatia. The 16-year-old sensation delivered a stunning assist, becoming the youngest player ever to do so in the tournament's history.
Barcelona's rising star, Lamine Yamal, has further solidified his place in international football history this evening.
His latest achievement came during Spain's Euro 2024 opener against Croatia.
Before the match at the Olympiastadion, it was confirmed that Lamine, being named in Luis de la Fuente’s starting XI, had already secured a special record.
And since then, the milestones have only continued to accumulate. Just before halftime, cutting in from his position on the right flank in Berlin, Lamine delivered a perfectly whipped cross into the Croatian penalty area.
The ball was met by Dani Carvajal, who expertly slid home Spain’s third goal of a dominant first half.
In doing so, Lamine became the youngest player ever to assist a goal at the European Championships. At just 16 years and 338 days old, he shattered the previous record held by Enzo Scifo, who was 18 years and 115 days old.
