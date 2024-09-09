Perfect and fluffy Bhatura recipe: Easy steps for homemade delights

Make perfect, fluffy bhatura at home with this easy guide. Discover how to create soft, airy bhaturas that are ideal with curry or pickles.

Bhatura, a popular Indian bread, is known for its light, fluffy texture and delightful taste. Achieving the perfect bhatura at home requires attention to detail and the right techniques. Here’s a step-by-step guide to making bhaturas that are soft, airy, and absolutely delicious.

Ingredients:

2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup plain yogurt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

Warm water, as needed

Oil, for deep frying



Instructions:

Prepare the Dough: In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt. Mix well. Add the yogurt and a little warm water, and knead to form a soft, smooth dough. The dough should be workable but still a little sticky.

Rest the Dough: The dough should rest for at least two hours after being covered with a moist cloth. This makes it possible for the dough to rise, which is essential to getting that fluffy texture.

Roll the Bhaturas: After resting, divide the dough into small balls. On a lightly floured surface, roll each ball into a round disc, about 1/4 inch thick. The dough should be rolled evenly to ensure uniform cooking.

Heat the Oil: In a deep frying pan or wok, heat enough oil to submerge the bhaturas. You can test the temperature by dropping a small piece of dough into the oil; it should rise to the surface quickly.

Fry the Bhaturas: Gently slide one rolled bhatura into the hot oil. It should puff up and float to the surface. Use a slotted spoon to gently press down on the bhatura, helping it to puff up fully. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Remove and drain on paper towels.

Serve Hot: Serve the bhaturas hot with your favorite curry, chole (chickpea curry), or pickles. Enjoy the fluffy, airy texture and delicious flavor!

