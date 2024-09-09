Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Perfect and fluffy Bhatura recipe: Easy steps for homemade delights

    Make perfect, fluffy bhatura at home with this easy guide. Discover how to create soft, airy bhaturas that are ideal with curry or pickles.
     

    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 5:27 PM IST

    Bhatura, a popular Indian bread, is known for its light, fluffy texture and delightful taste. Achieving the perfect bhatura at home requires attention to detail and the right techniques. Here’s a step-by-step guide to making bhaturas that are soft, airy, and absolutely delicious.

    Ingredients:

    2 cups all-purpose flour
    1/2 cup plain yogurt
    1 teaspoon baking powder
    1/2 teaspoon baking soda
    1/2 teaspoon sugar
    1/2 teaspoon salt
    Warm water, as needed
    Oil, for deep frying

    Instructions:

    Prepare the Dough: In a large mixing bowl, combine the all-purpose flour, baking powder, baking soda, sugar, and salt. Mix well. Add the yogurt and a little warm water, and knead to form a soft, smooth dough. The dough should be workable but still a little sticky.

    Rest the Dough: The dough should rest for at least two hours after being covered with a moist cloth. This makes it possible for the dough to rise, which is essential to getting that fluffy texture.

    Roll the Bhaturas: After resting, divide the dough into small balls. On a lightly floured surface, roll each ball into a round disc, about 1/4 inch thick. The dough should be rolled evenly to ensure uniform cooking.

    Heat the Oil: In a deep frying pan or wok, heat enough oil to submerge the bhaturas. You can test the temperature by dropping a small piece of dough into the oil; it should rise to the surface quickly.

    Fry the Bhaturas: Gently slide one rolled bhatura into the hot oil. It should puff up and float to the surface. Use a slotted spoon to gently press down on the bhatura, helping it to puff up fully. Fry until golden brown on both sides. Remove and drain on paper towels.

    Serve Hot: Serve the bhaturas hot with your favorite curry, chole (chickpea curry), or pickles. Enjoy the fluffy, airy texture and delicious flavor!

