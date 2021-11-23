  • Facebook
    German Health Minister says citizens will be either 'vaccinated, cured or dead' amid rise in COVID cases

    Health Minister Jens Spahn, the quick rise in coronavirus infections implies that everyone in the nation who hasn't been vaccinated will have gotten COVID-19, and some of them will die by the end of the winter.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Germany, First Published Nov 23, 2021, 6:14 PM IST
    The German government has issued an alert over the Delta variant due to an increase in new Covid-19 cases in the country. It has recommended everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible. According to German Health Minister Jens Spahn, the quick rise in coronavirus infections implies that everyone in the nation who hasn't been vaccinated will have gotten COVID-19, and some of them will die by the end of the winter.

    Over the previous 24 hours, there have been over 30,000 additional confirmed cases in Germany, a 50 per cent rise from one week earlier, according to official estimates. This week, the country is set to cross 100,000 coronavirus-related fatalities since the outbreak began.

    Hospitals have warned that ICU capacity is nearing capacity, with some patients being relocated to clinics in other regions of Germany. Health Minister Jens Spahn advised Germans to be immunised, even with booster doses, if their first round of immunisation was more than six months ago to lessen the danger of severe disease.

    He predicted that everyone in Germany would have been immunised, recovered, or perished by the end of this winter. He realised that some could regard his point of view as cynical. Spahn stated that 50 million doses of the Moderna and BioNTech-Pfizer vaccinations would be made accessible for the remainder of the year to obtain their first, second, or third injections as needed. To do this, Germany is withholding tens of millions of doses intended for underdeveloped nations. Some German lawmakers have urged that the country, like its neighbour Austria, adopt mandatory vaccinations. Approximately 68 per cent of Germany's 83 million inhabitants have been properly immunised.

    The German government has stated that it aims to raise that percentage beyond 75% in order to successfully stop the spread of the virus, but a sizable proportion of the population has refused to take the vaccine.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2021, 6:14 PM IST
